Anndel Taylor of Charlotte Among the Dead in Buffalo Snowstorm. Friends and family gathered at West Mecklenburg High School on Friday evening to remember Anndel Taylor, the 22-year-old Charlotte woman who was among more than 30 people killed in last week’s blizzard in Buffalo, New York. Taylor became stuck in her car while driving home from work during the storm and remained stuck for around 18 hours before it is believed she died on Christmas Eve.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO