FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
qcnerve.com
5 Things to Know: Loved Ones Remember Anndel Taylor, Killed in Buffalo Blizzard
Anndel Taylor of Charlotte Among the Dead in Buffalo Snowstorm. Friends and family gathered at West Mecklenburg High School on Friday evening to remember Anndel Taylor, the 22-year-old Charlotte woman who was among more than 30 people killed in last week’s blizzard in Buffalo, New York. Taylor became stuck in her car while driving home from work during the storm and remained stuck for around 18 hours before it is believed she died on Christmas Eve.
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
WBTV
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
Plans for a landfill next to a Charlotte neighborhood upsetting residents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Charlotte's Oakdale neighborhood are pushing back against plans for a new landfill. Neighbors don’t want dumping in their backyards but city zoning regulations for the proposed facility allow it. Oakdale residents call their community quiet and close-knit. "It’s just a neighborhood that everybody...
wfmynews2.com
'I just want to wake up from this dream' | Longtime woman from NC dies during blizzard in Buffalo, New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state of New York was hit hard with a brutal winter storm over Christmas weekend. The blizzard dropped more than 50 inches of snow. Sadly, more than two dozen people died because of it. One of those who died was Anndel Taylor, a nursing assistant...
Centre Daily
A man and his dog were reunited after 3-1/2 years. Then they parted again — for good reason.
This story was originally published in The Charlotte Observer. Of all the upsetting phone calls Donald Smith has received in his life, the one he got from his adult son on March 22, 2019 ranks right up there with the worst. At the time, Donald was working remotely for TIAA...
qcnews.com
Woman identified as driver killed in police pursuit in west Charlotte: CMPD
CHARLOTT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 34-year-old woman has been identified as the driver killed when a police pursuit ended in a crash in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers were alerted just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a License Plate Reader...
WBTV
Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
qcnerve.com
Potions & Pixels Workforce Development Program Wraps in Grier Heights
Standing in front of a table display featuring light fixtures and wiring in the Billingsville Elementary School gym in southeast Charlotte’s Grier Heights neighborhood on a December night, 24-year-old Tiaunjalae “Tee” Chancley beamed as she showed what she had learned during a 13-week workforce development program that had just wrapped up.
1 Injured After Train Crashes Into Vehicle In North Carolina
One person was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks.
North Carolina man among 2 charged in nationwide Ring camera ‘swatting’ spree
Two young men have been charged with carrying out a "swatting spree" over the span of one week in November as they allegedly hacked into a dozen Ring doorbell cameras across the country, including Huntsville, and live-streamed police response.
WBTV
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month were scheduled to be in court on Wednesday before a judge decided not to take any more action on the bonds. The judge also said the two must surrender...
WBTV
2 juveniles arrested after leading CMPD officers on chase in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were arrested after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a car chase Tuesday afternoon. Police say during an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard, the suspect vehicle refused to stop. Officers disengaged and their helicopter...
North Carolina church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25. Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
thenorthcarolina100.com
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
1 hurt on Charlotte-bound Amtrak train crash involving tractor-trailer
LEXINGTON, N.C. — An Amtrak train on its way to Charlotte crashed into a tractor-trailer that was blocking the tracks Tuesday morning, The Charlotte Observer reported. One train passenger was hospitalized, but their condition was not released. Amtrak Piedmont Train 73 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it...
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
