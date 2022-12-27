ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnerve.com

5 Things to Know: Loved Ones Remember Anndel Taylor, Killed in Buffalo Blizzard

Anndel Taylor of Charlotte Among the Dead in Buffalo Snowstorm. Friends and family gathered at West Mecklenburg High School on Friday evening to remember Anndel Taylor, the 22-year-old Charlotte woman who was among more than 30 people killed in last week’s blizzard in Buffalo, New York. Taylor became stuck in her car while driving home from work during the storm and remained stuck for around 18 hours before it is believed she died on Christmas Eve.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

Potions & Pixels Workforce Development Program Wraps in Grier Heights

Standing in front of a table display featuring light fixtures and wiring in the Billingsville Elementary School gym in southeast Charlotte’s Grier Heights neighborhood on a December night, 24-year-old Tiaunjalae “Tee” Chancley beamed as she showed what she had learned during a 13-week workforce development program that had just wrapped up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2 juveniles arrested after leading CMPD officers on chase in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were arrested after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a car chase Tuesday afternoon. Police say during an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard, the suspect vehicle refused to stop. Officers disengaged and their helicopter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thenorthcarolina100.com

There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents

In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
HIDDENITE, NC

