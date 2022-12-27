Read full article on original website
Comets Fall In Third Place Game
The Greenville Comets brought home a fourth place plaque from the 50th FNB Community Bank Vandalia Holiday Tournament. Playing in the third place game Thursday night, the Comets were defeated by Flora 47-35. The GHS squad had shooting troubles throughout the game. Flora led by eight after one quarter and...
Francis C. Boeser
Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser. On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann...
Gary Harold Plog
Gary Harold Plog passed into life with the spirit, on December 26, 2022, at his home in rural Pocahontas, IL. He was the oldest son of Billy L. Plog and Ellen R. (nee Brown) Plog. Gary was a proud member of the last class of the one-room grade school in...
Michael J. “Mike” Robben
Michael J. “Mike” Robben, age 58, of Germantown, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at his home. He was born October 6, 1964 in Breese, a son of Carolyn, nee Robke, Robben and the late Harold “Harry” Robben. In addition to his mother, Mike is survived...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Angela A. “Angie” Foy
Angela A. “Angie” Foy, nee Henrichs, age 67, of Aviston, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Belleville. She was born May 22, 1955 in Highland, the daughter of the late John and Martha, nee Wilhelm, Henrichs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Three vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
13 Unit Two Students Named State Scholars
Thirteen Bond County Community Unit 2 high school seniors were recently recognized as Illinois State Scholars during a district school board meeting. High School Principal Kara Harris identified the students. She began by explaining how the students are selected, which is determined by test scores and GPAs. The students selected were Charlee Stearns, Bailey Wilkerson, Paige Mathias, Ainsley Olson, Ava Curry, Megan Fitzgerald, Katelyn Ridens, Lilly Funneman, Owen Stevens, Carter Snow, Ellyn Miller, and Sidney Godier.
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 51 year old William Dockery of Effingham for domestic battery. William was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Scott Hires of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia. Scott was given an NTA. December...
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
