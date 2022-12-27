Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 3 p.m. The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of South Bridge Street and Eastern Avenue. Medics from the city’s fire department responded to the scene. One adult...
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash on I-71 in Greene County identified
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two semis in Greene County Thursday morning. Troopers were called to respond to a crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on southbound I-71 in Jefferson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WSYX ABC6
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
13abc.com
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
WSYX ABC6
2 dogs found dead in Lima, Ohio SPCA has offered a reward for information on culprits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two dogs were found dead and skinned on Lakewood Avenue in Lima, Ohio. John Bell, a Columbus-based attorney who represents the Ohio SPCA, contacted ABC 6/ FOX 28 about the incident. Bell said the Ohio SPCA shelter in Lima is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the perpetrators.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man flees scene after crashing into tree in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Thursday evening, shortly after 9 p.m., rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 50 and Upper Twin Road in Ross County. The vehicle had crashed into a tree and the driver, who dispatchers said was bleeding, fled the scene on foot.
Traffic temporarily backed up due to crash on I-80
Traffic was backed up on Tuesday due to a crash on Interstate 80 eastbound.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
Customer shot through Wendy’s drive-thru window after being denied service
DAYTON — When a customer at Wendy’s was refused service, they shot through the drive thru window. According to initial scanner traffic, Saturday night around 7:20 p.m., a customer shot one round through the drive thru window at the Wendy’s located on North Main Street in Dayton after being denied service.
WSYX ABC6
U.S. Marshals offering reward for tip that leads directly to escaped inmates capture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to the capture of the escaped inmate, Jacob Davidson. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service are searching for Davidson. He has not been seen since Thursday, officials say.
Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
WSYX ABC6
Police: 4 suspects identified and charged with murder of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Arrest warrants have been filed against four teenagers in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in northwest Columbus in December. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have all been charged with murder and aggravated robbery. Thomas Hritzo...
WSYX ABC6
2 adults, child, dog safely escape burning home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two adults and a child escaped their burning home overnight. Firefighters said the residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm woke them up in their house along Clarendon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday. Nobody was injured. An ABC 6 news crew saw a firefighter...
