kciiradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested
At approximately 1:05 AM on December 23rd, Fairfield Police responded to a car accident with a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Main and Buchanan Street in Fairfield. Officers witnessed 38-year-old Jake Stottler of Fairfield in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was still running. There was a toddler in the passenger seat with only underpants and a blanket on in freezing temperatures. Stottler admitted to the officers that he was drunk. Stottler refused a breath test and other testing stating that he was too drunk to complete them. Stottler resisted arrest and physically assaulted an officer by wrapping his legs around an officers legs and squeezing, refusing to let go. Stottler was arrested for child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, and assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. Stottler is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
kciiradio.com
Vehicle Burglaries Overnight on Monday
The Washington Police Department was called Tuesday at approximately 12:42 PM for reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight Monday. Three vehicles in total were reported to be broken into in the 200 block of East 5th St. Reports have been filed for the vehicles by the Washington Police Department. There has been no report about what items were stolen out of the vehicles. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Municipal Grant for Washington
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) is pleased to announce the 4th quarter 2022 city grant awards through its Municipal Grant program. The City of Washington received $148,526.91 for the 4th quarter. WCRF Municipal Grant program distributes 25% of its total revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population. WCRF has granted $14,107,150.92 in Total Municipal Grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The funds are programmed by each City Council. The WCRF is the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, which provides all of its funding.
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Ward 2 Special Election Nomination Information
Nomination papers are now available at Washington City Hall and the Washington County Auditor’s Office for City of Washington Ward 2 residents who are interested in running for a vacant council position on the Washington City Council. The special election for this office will be held on February 14, 2023. The Nomination Petition filing deadline is January 20, 2023. The Petition must be accompanied by an Affidavit of Candidacy. For further information, contact Washington City Hall or the Washington County Auditor’s Office. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy left by Steve Gault, who resigned on December 6th.
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
KCJJ
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Superintendent Willie Stone
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about the District’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Encourages Participants For 2023 First Day Hike Challenge
With the new year approaching, the Department of Natural Resources, as well as state parks throughout Iowa, invite hikers to take part in the 2023 First Day Hike Challenge. Participants are encouraged to check into one of the more than 50 participating parks and forests on the State Park Passport through January 1. This includes Lake Darling State Park in Washington County, and Lake Macbride State Park in Johnson County. Each check-in will qualify that individual for a drawing of a free 2-night stay at a cabin at Pine Lake State Park in Eldora. Select parks will also have guided hikes available.
KCRG.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
kciiradio.com
Larry A. “Pokey” West
The family of 81-year-old Larry A. “Pokey” West will be present to receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 1 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the West Chester Heritage Building. Memorials may be directed to the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington.
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
KCJJ
Man accused of stealing woman’s car at knifepoint formally charged Wednesday
The man who allegedly stole a woman’s car at knifepoint earlier this month and arrested in Illinois has been returned to Johnson County and formally charged. In the arrest report, the victim was leaving her Oaknoll Court residence the afternoon of December 12th when she was approached by 20-year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones Jr. of Iowa City. He allegedly was brandishing a knife and held it to her throat. Corley-Jones then reportedly told the woman he was going to take her car and made her roll under a nearby car before fleeing.
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman charged after alleged Coral Ridge Mall theft
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly committed a theft at Coral Ridge Mall threatened a police officer with death when confronted. Just past 11:30 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Elizabeth Leiss of 20th Avenue Southwest reportedly entered Scheels, put on several pieces of clothing, and picked up a pair of winter boots. She then allegedly exited the store while carrying the boots, and refused to stop for loss prevention.
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
