Barstow, CA

paininthepass.info

Timing And Info Of The New Year Eve Storm For Saturday

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The second of a series of storms is going to hit Southern California this week and next. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory and a Thunderstorm Watch for Southern California. There is a chance of rain showers Saturday morning. This storm will hit mainly on Saturday afternoon through the night. Rain should be out by Sunday morning.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

New Year 3 Day Weekend Forecast

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This New Year Weekend weather forecast for Saturday, New Year Day Sunday, and Monday for Southern California. Check out the 3-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Saturday will be cold, cloudy with rain showers at night...
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests

December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Find My iPhone used to locate woman who crashed off Highway 18 in San Bernardino mountains, landed 200 feet below

Concerned family members used “Find My iPhone” to locate a woman who crashed on Highway 18 in the San Bernardino mountains after leaving a family gathering on Christmas Day. The family apparently became concerned when they couldn’t reach the woman Monday morning and utilized the Apple feature to track her whereabouts, the San Bernardino County […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022

HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
MARIPOSA, CA

