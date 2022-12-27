Read full article on original website
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose Parade
New Year's fun for the whole family around the High Desert
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidays
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo Bowl
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory for Saturday And Sunday Morning For The High Desert & Mountains
HIGH DESERT, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for all day Saturday and Sunday morning. A Gusty Wind Event is for the Victor Valley, Lucerne Valley, and the Mojave Desert locations. Also a Wind Advisory from the mountains area. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has...
4.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Southern California
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck north of Borrego Springs early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
paininthepass.info
Timing And Info Of The New Year Eve Storm For Saturday
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The second of a series of storms is going to hit Southern California this week and next. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory and a Thunderstorm Watch for Southern California. There is a chance of rain showers Saturday morning. This storm will hit mainly on Saturday afternoon through the night. Rain should be out by Sunday morning.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
2news.com
Over 42,000 NV Energy customers without power in northern Nevada
As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday, December 31, NV Energy is reporting that over 49,000 customers are without power in northern Nevada. NV Energy says the cause of the outages is due to the large area storm that is bringing lots of snow and rain into our area. There is no...
foxla.com
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
paininthepass.info
New Year 3 Day Weekend Forecast
Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This New Year Weekend weather forecast for Saturday, New Year Day Sunday, and Monday for Southern California. Check out the 3-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Saturday will be cold, cloudy with rain showers at night...
paininthepass.info
End Of The Year Rave Friday And Saturday Night In San Bernardino Expect Traffic On I-215
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Thousands are expected to return to the Countdown New Year’s Invasion Rize of the Ravebotz rave this weekend, at The National Orange Show Event Center so residents should expect an uptick in traffic in the area. The National Orange Show Event...
Fox5 KVVU
Glittering Lights cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘out of abundance of caution’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expected “upcoming weather events” has led to Glittering Lights canceling its New Year’s Eve fireworks show. According to organizers, “out of an abundance of caution” the event’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show has been canceled. Glittering Lights provided...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain controls in effect, winter advisory shortened at Tahoe; Big end of year storm on way
Update 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon shortened its winter storm warning by several hours. Six hours has been chopped off the warning which is now in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Heavy snow is still expected with up to 4 inches possible at lake...
paininthepass.info
Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Northbound I-15 At Main St. In Barstow Saturday Morning
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pedestrian was hit by a white Cadillac and killed on northbound Interstate 15 in the city of Barstow early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP says the pedestrian was struck about 2:16am on Saturday December 31, 2022 by a vehicle...
KTNV
NWS Las Vegas: Southwest winds could reach 40 mph, gusts up to 65 mph
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The weather service said there will be southwest winds that can reach up to 30 to 40 mph. Gusts can reach speeds of 55 to 65 mph. The areas...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests
December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
paininthepass.info
Rain Showers, Snow For the Mountains And Gusty Winds For The Deserts Tuesday Evening Into Wednesday
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A cool winter storm going to hit southern California Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon with rain showers and snow for the mountains. The snow level could drop to or lower than 6,000 feet on Wednesday morning. The Southern California Weather Force Weather Service...
NBC Los Angeles
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Storm, wind advisories upgraded; Several feet of snow possible through New Year’s Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A storm set to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin Monday night into Tuesday is the first of a series of systems expected to drop several feet of snow in the Sierra through New Year’s Day and beyond, weather officials said Monday. The National...
Find My iPhone used to locate woman who crashed off Highway 18 in San Bernardino mountains, landed 200 feet below
Concerned family members used “Find My iPhone” to locate a woman who crashed on Highway 18 in the San Bernardino mountains after leaving a family gathering on Christmas Day. The family apparently became concerned when they couldn’t reach the woman Monday morning and utilized the Apple feature to track her whereabouts, the San Bernardino County […]
KTLA.com
Storm system to bring several days of rain to Southern California starting Tuesday
Like the flip of a switch, Southern California’s warm and dry holiday weather is about to change as a potent storm system moves in. Rain is expected to arrive in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties late Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. By...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Heavy rain and high winds arrive Tuesday morning
Heavy rain and wind is forecast across Northern California, prompting KCRA 3’s weather team to call for an Alert Day on Tuesday. “Be prepared if you live along a creek bed or a stream that those could rise rapidly as that rain comes down, especially overnight tonight into tomorrow,” meteorologist Tamara Berg said.
sierranewsonline.com
Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022
HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
