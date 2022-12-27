ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Stocks Higher On China Reopen, Tesla, Southwest, Bomb Cyclone Storms - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a20Qh_0jvRfMlp00

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 27:

1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Markets Cheer China Reopening

U.S. equity futures pushed firmly higher Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields eased modestly, as investors reacted to news of a broader re-opening of the Chinese economy following nearly three years of Covid lockdowns.

Chinas National Health Commission said Monday that foreign visitors will only require a negative Covid test, obtained 48 hours prior to arrival, in order to comply with new travel guidelines. Previous rules required at least eight days in quarantine.

Authorities said China's health priority is now "eabling a stable orderly transition as we adjust our Covid response", with reports suggesting reduced testing and reporting frequencies and notably less-stringent restrictions on domestic travel and businesses.

The changes, added to various forms of easing put in place since a series of civil protests in late November, boosted regional stocks and added to U.S. investor sentiment on Wall Street amid the first day of holiday-thinned trading following the Christmas break.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields, which hit a three-week high of 3.79% prior to the break, eased to 3.777% in overnight trading, although trading volumes were thin owing to closures in Hong Kong and Australia as well as major markets in Europe.

Market volatility gauges were also in decline, with the CBOE's benchmark VIX index falling 1.3% in the overnight session to 21.68 points and within touching distance of the lowest levels in six months.

Heading into the start of the trading day on Wall Street, futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are indicating a 20 point opening bell gain while those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are priced for a 195 point advance. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite is looking at a 35 point bump

2. -- Oil Prices Climb on China Demand Bets

Global oil prices jumped to the highest levels in more than three weeks Tuesday as traders extended bets on renewed China demand following a series of moves by Beijing to ease Covid restrictions on business and travel.

Brent crude contracts for February delivery, the global pricing benchmark, were last seen 93 cents higher on the session at $84.85 per barrel while WTI futures for the same month, which are more closely tied to domestic gasoline prices, rose 81 cents to $80.37 per barrel.

The Triple-A motor club said U.S. gas prices nudged modestly higher overnight, to a national average of $3.104 per gallon, but remain firmly south of the $3.286 levels recorded over this time last year.

3. -- Tesla Extends Slumps on Shanghai Production Halt

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares extended declines in pre-market trading following weekend reports that the carmaker had halted production at its key Shanghai plant amid weakening demand in the world's biggest car market.

Reuters reported the shutdown, first mooted in November, that will halt production over the final week of the year for its Model Y sedan and ultimately reduce output of the sedan by around 30% from November levels.

The move would mark the first time Tesla has voluntarily lowered output levels since the factory was opened in 2018, although Covid restrictions and scheduled maintenance clipped production earlier this year.

Tesla shares were marked 4.33% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $117.82 each.

4. -- Southwest Shares Slide Amid Storm Flight Chaos

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after the carrier warned that it will operate only a third of its typical schedule amid disruptions linked to the brutal winter storm that has paralyzed much of the U.S. midwest.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal late Monday that he expects "another tough day" Tuesday as planes -- and crew -- remain grounded in various cities following the cancellation of around 3,000 flights on Monday - a rate described by the U.S. Department of Transportation as "unacceptable".

Southwest shares were marked 3.55% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $34.81 each.

5. -- Winter 'Bomb Cyclone' Storm Kills 56, Paralyzes U.S. Midwest

President Joe Biden approved Federal emergency relief for the state of New York late Monday as the death toll from days of brutal winter storms continued to climb.

As many as 27 people are reported to have died in Erie County, the region that surrounds the city of Buffalo, one of the country's worst-hit metropolitan areas, with forecasters calling for another ten inches of snow in upper parts of the state on Tuesday. In total, officials estimate that as many as 56 people may have died as a result of the 'bomb cyclone' storm, with has stretched from Northern Canada all the way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Governor Kathy Hochul called it "the blizzard of the century" and warned of further disruptions to power, travel and first responders amid the subzero temperatures and punishing winds.

.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
Salon

Southwest Airlines spent $5.6B on shareholder gifts ahead of mass cancellation crisis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As travelers and airline workers reel from mass flight cancellations, a corporate watchdog noted Wednesday that Southwest Airlines spent nearly $6 billion on stock buybacks in the years ahead of the coronavirus pandemic instead of spending that money on technological improvements that unions have been demanding for years.
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
91K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy