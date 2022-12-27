Read full article on original website
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
kciiradio.com
Cradle Of Hope Seeking Maternity Home By 2023
The Cradle of Hope Pregnancy Resource Center in Mount Pleasant was founded by Peggy Knudsen in 2006. What began as a system of support for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy has evolved into so much more. With locations also in Fairfield, Fort Madison, and Burlington, Cradle of Hope provides such...
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Meeting Preview
The Washington City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday at 6:00 PM. On the agenda for this meeting under new business is the discussion of the Water Main Improvements as well as a discussion on the memorandum of understanding for the 2022 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Program. The meeting is held in the City Council Chambers at 215 East Washington St.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
kciiradio.com
Mindful Mondays at the Washington Public Library
The Washington Public Library is holding a Mindful Monday Program for grades 7th through 12th. These hour-long classes will go from 4 to 5 PM starting on January 9th and ending on February 13th. Jenisa Harris, Youth Services Librarian, talks about the benefits of the course. Harris states, “Kids these days are super busy, so I think it’s so important, especially for our youths, to learn these skills now, so they can bring them into adulthood.” Pre-registration for this program is required. You can register online through the Libraries website. The program will focus on learning positive, healthy mindfulness tools and resources to support the individual health and well-being of the participants. You can find a link with more information about this program with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
kciiradio.com
United Presbyterian Church of Washington Mission Trip to Kentucky
A Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA) mission trip to Madisonville, Kentucky, is set for February 5th through 11th. The area was hit by a tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021. There will be volunteer jobs for every level of skill to help with rebuilding. Participants will be staying at First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. Hotel rooms are available nearby for those who wish to have a private room. RV/Campsites are also nearby. The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will pay trip fees and transportation for church members and friends of the church who stay at the church site. Participants will be responsible for meals during travel. Repair work is being coordinated by the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group. Most work will be in 12-15 homes that have been framed up by Habitat for Humanity volunteers. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required to participate in the trip. A registration form and liability waiver form must be filled out and turned in by Jan. 6 with the $175 fee. Completed registration forms are due to the church office by January 2. If you have questions or need more information, contact Pastor Erin Kaye. You can find a link with registration forms with this story on our website at KCIIradio.com.
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
ourquadcities.com
Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island
Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
KCRG.com
Light rain or wintry mix caps off 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some light rain or wintry mix remains possible this evening before a drier day on Sunday. A few slick spots are possible this evening as a result, especially along and north of U.S. Highway 20. Please use caution if you’re headed out and about for New Year’s Eve celebrations in those areas (and be safe no matter where you go tonight). Lows tonight dip into the upper 20s for most.
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
KCJJ
Unidentified Body Recovered from Cedar River
Cedar Rapids authorities recovered a body from the Cedar River early Friday afternoon. In a release from the city, at approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department staff were dispatched to a section of the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Iowa City, IA
Iowa City is one of the main tourist hotspots of Iowa state, found just a few miles south of the much larger city, Cedar Rapids. Although it’s not the biggest city in the state, Iowa City has loads of interesting and diverse destinations that warrant a couple of days to appreciate fully.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City's historic Hamburg Inn to close its doors
Iowa's News Now has confirmed the historic Hamburg Inn in Iowa City will be closing its doors on January 8, 2023. Assistant Manager Katy Wells says the restaurant plans to close indefinitely. At this time, Wells did not give a reason for the closure. The Hamburg Inn is a regular...
kciiradio.com
Columbus Junction School District Releases Calendar Survey
In an annual effort to get calendar feedback for the upcoming school year, the Columbus Junction Community School District has released a survey for students, staff, and parents. The survey includes questions regarding the first day of school, holidays, and early outs for teacher professional development. Participants are asked to...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Superintendent Willie Stone
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about the District’s year in review.
KWQC
Eldridge emergency response at King's Materials
“Of the approximately 33,000 museums in the United States, fewer than 1,100 are accredited so it’s really a huge achievement," said Melanie Alexander. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. First...
