Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the renewable energy source poised for growth with the help of the oil industry
Companies already normally associated with oil and gas drilling in the United States have started delving more deeply into geothermal projects
‘We better watch out’: NASA boss sounds alarm on Chinese moon ambitions
In an interview with POLITICO, Bill Nelson expressed confidence the U.S. can win the moon race. But he warned there is little time to lose.
Croatia adopts euro, entering passport-free Schengen area
As of midnight on Sunday, 1 January, Croatia adopted the euro as its currency and entered the Schengen area.The country’s former currency, the kuna, will co-exist with the euro for transitional period of 14 days.Croatia is the 27th member of the Schengen area. Individuals can freely travel within countries in the zone without border controls.“This is a great achievement for Croatia. A symbol of its deep-rooted attachment to the EU, and a symbolic moment for the euro area as a whole,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysNew York City police attacked with machete on New Year’s Eve, officials confirmKyiv air raid sirens wail half an hour into 2023 as Russia continues attacks
The Weapons the US Military Spends Billions On
A large share of the massive United States defense budget of more than $750 billion — by far the largest in the world — goes to weaponry. This spending covers not just guns and artillery, but large, complex systems that give the military the ability to strike from sea, air, land, and even space. These […]
Comments / 0