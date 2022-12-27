Once Christmas has passed, the world looks to a new year. Many wonder what the new year will bring while planning their own ways of ringing in 2023. It will be a year marked with war in some nations and peace in others. There will be triumph, and there will be heartbreak. But in the meantime, the world will pause to celebrate the end of one year and the hopes for the next. In New York City, the famous dropping of...

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO