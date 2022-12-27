Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Benedict Cumberbatch's family could face legal pressure to pay reparations over historical links to Barbados slave trade, report says
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
Haynes column: Reading books takes you to new places, deeper understanding
For someone who loves to read, I’m a terrible reader. What I mean is that I don’t travel through that many books each year, and for two reasons. First, I subscribe to the newspaper – now the digital version – and go through it every day, and I get a few magazines in the...
‘The Swimmers’ Real-Life Sisters Detail Harrowing True Story
Since the release of 'The Swimmers' on Netflix, the Mardini sisters have opened up about their stories in interviews. They also gave a detailed account of one harrowing scene in the movie.
Bridges Texas history column: Looking back, and looking forward into 2023
Once Christmas has passed, the world looks to a new year. Many wonder what the new year will bring while planning their own ways of ringing in 2023. It will be a year marked with war in some nations and peace in others. There will be triumph, and there will be heartbreak. But in the meantime, the world will pause to celebrate the end of one year and the hopes for the next. In New York City, the famous dropping of...
Comments / 0