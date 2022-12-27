The start of the new year is shaping up to be mostly calm but some light to moderate snow showers are in the forecast this evening out west. By the time ticks down to midnight the western portions of the U.P. will experience an inch or more of snow. For New Year’s Day expect some mild mixed precipitation affects portions of the region but diminishes throughout the afternoon. For next week temperatures will be on the decline and lake effect snow will be in the forecast by mid this week.

