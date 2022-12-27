ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

WLUC

American Red Cross assists those affected by Au Train flood

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Ice buildup over Christmas weekend caused the Au Train River to flood. Residents in the area still have water in their yards and basements. Friday, the American Red Cross came from Traverse City to assess damages and provide aid. Volunteers distributed water and flood clean-up supplies.
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

Tia goes riding with the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is just one group that’s thrilled with the amount of snow last weekend’s blizzard brought. Club member Laurie Van Damme makes the most of the winter weather and invited Tia Trudgeon to do the same. Van Damme walked...
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI
WLUC

Marquette bar hosts watch party for Michigan football game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Wolverines squared off against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl earlier today. Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette is one of the Michigan Alumni Association bars and it holds watch parties for every Wolverine game. Staff started preparing for Saturday’s game before opening. “The owner...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Snow showers and mixed precip kick off 2023

The start of the new year is shaping up to be mostly calm but some light to moderate snow showers are in the forecast this evening out west. By the time ticks down to midnight the western portions of the U.P. will experience an inch or more of snow. For New Year’s Day expect some mild mixed precipitation affects portions of the region but diminishes throughout the afternoon. For next week temperatures will be on the decline and lake effect snow will be in the forecast by mid this week.
WLUC

Slippery, drizzly until rain and snow clear out later Friday

A Northern Plains system brings wintry mixed precipitation over Upper Michigan -- with overnight additions of freezing drizzle and rain to create light icing and a slippery commute Friday morning. Conditions dry out Friday afternoon as the system ejects out of the region, leading to overall pleasant weather New Year’s weekend -- with the exception of a round of light to moderate snow to fall along with the confetti during the New Year’s countdown and then diminishing later Sunday.

