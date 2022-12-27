ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Snowy owl found in Cypress

CYPRESS, Calif. — Snowbirds are pretty common around Southern California, during winter — except when they’re actually a bird. That’s why crowds of bird watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the North Pole, Canada and northern US states. It’s current home is a rooftop in the city of Cypress.
CYPRESS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County issues cold weather alert

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County health officials, on Thursday, issued a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in Lancaster, the Santa Clarita Valley and Mount Wilson. The alert issued by the county’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, warned of expected wind...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

ER at hospital is keeping busy

LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man must stand trial in fire that damaged San Gabriel Mission

LOS ANGELES — A man was ordered, Friday, to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly two-and-a-half years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59,...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Firefighter’s family fights bid to toss suit

CHATSWORTH — The widow and children of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer shot to death by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station, in 2021, have responded to a motion by county attorneys to dismiss their case, saying in new court papers that the county and the department were on notice for years of the killer’s violent behavior.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County urges precautions to guard against COVID surge

LOS ANGELES — With New Year’s Eve at hand and holiday parties on tap, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Friday, trumpeted “three simple steps” to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. “Testing before gathering, masking while indoors or in very crowded outdoor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Report: AVUHSD can meet obligations

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District submitted a 2022-23 first interim financial report with a positive certification, meaning the District is able to meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the current fiscal year and the subsequent two fiscal years. The first interim report provides an...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mojave trustees approve pact with speech pathologist

MOJAVE — The Mojave Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a contract with an independent speech pathologist to provide in-person speech therapy for the remainder of the school year. The independent contractor agreement with Stacie Wheeler, of Ridgecrest, will come to $6,250 per month, beginning, on Jan. 3,...
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Felon charged with murder in shooting of USC security guard

LOS ANGELES — A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday, with murder in the shooting death of a security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near USC. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced, Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Nearly 300 file suit over alleged abuse at county juvenile halls

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed, Dec. 20, alleges minor detainees at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Paraclete edges Hesperia to win tourney

The Paraclete boys basketball team won a defensive battle against Hesperia 51-49 to capture the Green Bracket trophy on Friday in The Classic at Damien. The Spirits (16-1) trailed 49-48 nearing the end of the game with Hesperia in possession of the ball.
HESPERIA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

No. 10 UCLA gets past No. 17 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman Kiki Rice had 21 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to an 82-74 victory over 17th-ranked Oregon on Friday night. UCLA (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) senior guard Charisma Osborne added 17 points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to an injury. UCLA coach Cori Close said she was unsure if Osborne would be able to play at Oregon State on Sunday, but hoped the all-conference selection could return soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

UAV falls to ranked team

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team will look back at Friday evening’s game at several glaring discrepancies and imagine only, “What if?”. What if, visiting Dakota Wesleyan hadn’t nearly doubled the Pioneers in rebounds?
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Saint Katherine hands UAV 1st loss

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team could not overcome a sluggish start to its conference game on Thursday. The Pioneers trailed by 14 points in the first half and, although they rallied to take a brief lead in the second half, it was not enough to prevent UAV’s first loss of the season.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy