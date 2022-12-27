Reuben Frank (12-3) If I told you back in August the Eagles would need only to beat either the Saints or Giants at home the last two weeks of the season to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, you would have signed up for that in a second. If you take a step back and look at the big picture, the Eagles are in terrific shape. They have the best record in the NFL. They haven’t lost a game when they’ve committed fewer than four turnovers. They’ll be very close to full strength when the playoffs come around. They’re the highest-scoring team in the NFL and they have the NFL’s No. 2 defense. And if they win their next three meaningful games – all at home - they’ll be in the Super Bowl. So maybe things seem to falling apart if you just focus on 3rd-and-30 and some uncharacteristic turnovers and Jalen Hurts’ sore throwing shoulder, but the Eagles are still more likely than any other team to win the Super Bowl, according to the 538. So don’t panic, don’t worry, don’t jump ship. Gardner Minshew will be fine Sunday, and the Eagles will do enough to win somewhat comfortably and lock up No. 1 seed for the fifth time in the last 21 years.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO