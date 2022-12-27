Read full article on original website
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Won't Rule Out Jalen Hurts for Crucial Saints Game
Sirianni won't rule out Jalen Hurts for crucial Saints game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni declined to name a starting quarterback for the Eagles’ crucial game against the Saints Sunday, saying he might not decide until just before gametime whether it will be Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew.
Can Eagles' Offensive Line Hold Up Without Lane Johnson?
Can Eagles' o-line hold up without Lane Johnson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Whether or not Lane Johnson is able to come back for the playoffs, the Eagles face at least one crucial game without him. Johnson, who hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit in his last 24 games or...
Five Potential Landing Spots for Raiders' QB Derek Carr in 2023
Five potential landing spots for Raiders’ QB Derek Carr in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Did the Raiders just drive Derek Carr out of Las Vegas?. That could very well be the case. Following the 31-year-old’s benching ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers,...
J.J. Watt Fulfills Hilarious Jersey Request From Cardinals Teammate
J.J. Watt fulfills hilarious jersey request from Cardinals teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. J.J. Watt received a ton of messages after he announced his impending retirement earlier this week. But one stuck out for its hilarity. It began with a FaceTime call that the Arizona Cardinals star chose...
Robert Griffin III Learns Wife Is in Labor During TCU-Michigan Broadcast, Sprints Off Field
Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during TCU-Michigan broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robert Griffin III put his speed to use at the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The ex-NFL quarterback was part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" alternate broadcast of the...
Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Save Family in Helicopter Crash
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert helps save family in helicopter crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue when vacationers on a helicopter tour went crashing down into the bay on Thursday, leaving the family trapped in the chopper. Gabbert, who happened to...
Eagles Injury Update: Jalen Hurts Returns to Practice
Eagles injury update: Hurts returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his right throwing shoulder in Chicago on Dec. 18. Hurts, 24, missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a shoulder sprain...
Our Eagles Vs. Saints Predictions for Week 17 of the NFL Season
Reuben Frank (12-3) If I told you back in August the Eagles would need only to beat either the Saints or Giants at home the last two weeks of the season to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, you would have signed up for that in a second. If you take a step back and look at the big picture, the Eagles are in terrific shape. They have the best record in the NFL. They haven’t lost a game when they’ve committed fewer than four turnovers. They’ll be very close to full strength when the playoffs come around. They’re the highest-scoring team in the NFL and they have the NFL’s No. 2 defense. And if they win their next three meaningful games – all at home - they’ll be in the Super Bowl. So maybe things seem to falling apart if you just focus on 3rd-and-30 and some uncharacteristic turnovers and Jalen Hurts’ sore throwing shoulder, but the Eagles are still more likely than any other team to win the Super Bowl, according to the 538. So don’t panic, don’t worry, don’t jump ship. Gardner Minshew will be fine Sunday, and the Eagles will do enough to win somewhat comfortably and lock up No. 1 seed for the fifth time in the last 21 years.
