FORECAST: Warming trend continues for area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • We are continuing to dig out of the deep freeze.
  • Sunshine was plentiful Tuesday and clear skies will continue through the work week.
  • High temperatures will finally break into the 50s on Wednesday.
  • By Friday, temperatures will get to 60 degrees.
  • The forecast for New Year’s Eve has showers in it.
  • Rainy conditions could taper off by midnight.
  • Clearer skies return on Sunday.

