FORECAST: Warming trend continues for area
- We are continuing to dig out of the deep freeze.
- Sunshine was plentiful Tuesday and clear skies will continue through the work week.
- High temperatures will finally break into the 50s on Wednesday.
- By Friday, temperatures will get to 60 degrees.
- The forecast for New Year’s Eve has showers in it.
- Rainy conditions could taper off by midnight.
- Clearer skies return on Sunday.
