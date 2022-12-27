FORECAST: Warming trend continues for area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are continuing to dig out of the deep freeze.

Sunshine was plentiful Tuesday and clear skies will continue through the work week.

High temperatures will finally break into the 50s on Wednesday.

By Friday, temperatures will get to 60 degrees.

The forecast for New Year’s Eve has showers in it.

Rainy conditions could taper off by midnight.

Clearer skies return on Sunday.