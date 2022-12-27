Exchange with venerated mentor confirms faith in gospels

The possibility of finding truth and reliable information in the Holy Scriptures has fascinated the imagination of scholars and academics from as early as the 17th century.

Opinions on hallowed and revered issues have moved in waves, coming, and going, along with moods of optimism and pessimism, throughout church history worldwide.

In some of our local houses of worship are those who profess

faultless faith in both the Hebrew Bible and New Testament, as well as an undying allegiance and adherence to biblical prophets and especially to Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Ronald Cantley II is such a steadfast Christian patron of the holy scriptures. In many ways, Cantley symbolizes the devotion of Everyman. He walks the walk and talks the talk at Shady Spring First Baptist Church. The mild-mannered Raleigh County educator and retired school administrator has proved his dedication to his faith through his volunteer work and religious leadership for decades.

Cantley’s incisive assessments of the Good Book’s continuing relevance for our contemporary times are listed below in a question-answer style interview that we shared recently at the church on U.S. 19-21 in Shady Spring.

1. What is the importance of Christianity today? Has it changed?

Following Christ is everything for every person. Jesus said no man will come unto the father except by me. He also said I am the way, the truth, and the life. That means rejecting the sin–atoning death Jesus chose to endure on the cross for our sins leads to ultimate eternal hopelessness and pain.

These facts are eternally unchangeable and independent of any consideration of time as we understand it.

2. How important are churches in the community? Do they serve the same purpose?

The true church of Jesus Christ, the body of believers in and followers of Jesus, is the Holy Spirit–led entity that represents Christ on earth. The purpose of the church is defined in scripture. Matthew 28: 19 -20 is one example. This definition is not restricted by time and circumstances. Time and circumstances are not relevant to the Biblical purpose of Jesus’s church. The church is the essential institution that represents Christ on earth. Its impact is indispensable, whether the world realizes it or not.

3. What is the basic difference in denominations?

In my view different denominations are likely a product of our sin natures and our innate temporal inability to completely understand God’s perfect inerrant words in scripture. The church universal, or body of believers in Christ, is what conforms to the biblical definition of the church of Jesus Christ. It seems almost certain all of us will have matters of error in our walk with and obedience to Jesus Christ. Differing aspects of our Christian associations in denominations will likely be a part of the more complete understanding we will have in eternity.

4. What is the ideal church size?

Many aspects of the details of our Christian associations, such as the size of our congregations, do not appear to be addressed precisely and prescriptively in scripture. Instead, we have principles of conduct such as those in Acts chapter 2 regarding what a New Testament church does. The Holy Spirit knows perfectly our individual and corporate needs. The ideal congregational size will be determined by the Holy Spirit for each unique circumstance. Our charge is toseek his will and be obedient.

5. What methods should a typical Christian minister follow to be successful?

There are many theological scaffolds one could apply to the preaching of God’s word. A small article and a concise answer could never come close to addressing that question. In my extremely limited experiences, I would suggest one starting point. Point people to the gospel of Jesus Christ as defined in scripture as the only way to be eternally reconciled with God. Starting there and staying there is an essential beginning.

6. How important are Biblical narratives and quotations?

The gospel of Jesus Christ is based completely on the Bible. Absent a scripturally supported rationale, we can be led astray by our logic, feelings, and desires. Second Timothy 3:16-17 is clear about the essential nature of scripture. Omission of scripture is a fatal error in terms of following God’s will for our lives.

7. Is it okay to share personal narratives?

The Lord uses our life experiences to teach us, guide us, and conform us to the image of Christ. Proverbs 16:9 shows us he is in control of our individual lives. Romans 8:28 also illustrates God’s involvement in the circumstances of a Christian’s life to bring about his will. Sharing these personal narratives in support of scripture is positive in my view.

8. Should ministers accept personal gifts?

Any person in a position of trust must wrestle with awkward questions that others do not. Should your waitress accept personal gifts, or perhaps your plumber, would never be discussed. A minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ knows all things are lawful, but not all things are expedient,

I Corinthians 10:23. Knowing the intent of the giver, complying with any church policies, and of course, conforming with the law are good starting points in contemplating this question.

9. Does God exist?

This question has elicited volumes of books over the years,I suspect. Obviously, I have placed my total eternal destiny in the hands of God in the flesh, Jesus Christ. Clearly, I am fully convinced the answer is yes. Rather than add another lengthy opinion to the debate, I just point people to the God of the Bible. I suggest people start there, read the Bible for yourself, and sincerely ask God to show you the truth. He will be just and respond to you flawlessly.

10. Has the U.S. Government encroached on religious freedom recently?

In my opinion and experience the answer is predominately but not exclusively no, for now.

With that said our government is endorsing two things that are clearly against Biblical standards. One is allowing people to kill the unborn. The second is protecting marriage outside of Biblical standards. As we as a people start to lean on our own understanding, feelings, and logic, we will find less and less congruence with God. Proverbs 3: 5-6 is clear on how we can receive direction from God. Man was never meant to be the answer to his own problems. All attempts by man to function in opposition to God will fail. Many attempts already are.

11. What are the characteristics of a certified minister?

There are many scriptures that address this explicitly. ITimothy 3: 2-7 may be a good starting point. Clearly being a follower of Jesus Christ called by God to the role would be an essential starting point.

12. What does it mean to be a Christian in 21st Century America?

Picking up our cross and following Christ is not a matter that is impacted by time, location, or circumstances. These three factors surely impact what a servant of Jesus does at a specific moment or location, but it does not impact who they are in Christ. God controls circumstances. A follower of Christ is charged to obedience, no matter the time or location.

13. What is the backbone of the Church?

In Matthew 16:18 Jesus tells Peter that he, meaning Jesus himself, is the foundation of the church. I Corinthians 3:11 says the same thing. Jesus is the foundation of the church. There is no other foundation. Jesus does not need any of us. He wants us, however enough to die for your sins and mine. We are completely dependent on his empowerment.

14. What else can you add?

I have never been financially compensated for any work I have done at church. I am a layman, so I would be reluctant to call my service a career. My assignment is to be an obedient servant of my savior Jesus Christ. My walk has been imperfect. Were it not for his saving grace I would only fail and be destined for hell. All glory and validation go to Jesus.

—

