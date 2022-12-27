ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

Exchange with venerated mentor confirms faith in gospels

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGz5x_0jvRdMqF00

The possibility of finding truth and reliable information in the Holy Scriptures has fascinated the imagination of scholars and academics from as early as the 17th century.

Opinions on hallowed and revered issues have moved in waves, coming, and going, along with moods of optimism and pessimism, throughout church history worldwide.

In some of our local houses of worship are those who profess

faultless faith in both the Hebrew Bible and New Testament, as well as an undying allegiance and adherence to biblical prophets and especially to Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Ronald Cantley II is such a steadfast Christian patron of the holy scriptures. In many ways, Cantley symbolizes the devotion of Everyman. He walks the walk and talks the talk at Shady Spring First Baptist Church. The mild-mannered Raleigh County educator and retired school administrator has proved his dedication to his faith through his volunteer work and religious leadership for decades.

Cantley’s incisive assessments of the Good Book’s continuing relevance for our contemporary times are listed below in a question-answer style interview that we shared recently at the church on U.S. 19-21 in Shady Spring.

1. What is the importance of Christianity today? Has it changed?

Following Christ is everything for every person. Jesus said no man will come unto the father except by me. He also said I am the way, the truth, and the life. That means rejecting the sin–atoning death Jesus chose to endure on the cross for our sins leads to ultimate eternal hopelessness and pain.

These facts are eternally unchangeable and independent of any consideration of time as we understand it.

2. How important are churches in the community? Do they serve the same purpose?

The true church of Jesus Christ, the body of believers in and followers of Jesus, is the Holy Spirit–led entity that represents Christ on earth. The purpose of the church is defined in scripture. Matthew 28: 19 -20 is one example. This definition is not restricted by time and circumstances. Time and circumstances are not relevant to the Biblical purpose of Jesus’s church. The church is the essential institution that represents Christ on earth. Its impact is indispensable, whether the world realizes it or not.

3. What is the basic difference in denominations?

In my view different denominations are likely a product of our sin natures and our innate temporal inability to completely understand God’s perfect inerrant words in scripture. The church universal, or body of believers in Christ, is what conforms to the biblical definition of the church of Jesus Christ. It seems almost certain all of us will have matters of error in our walk with and obedience to Jesus Christ. Differing aspects of our Christian associations in denominations will likely be a part of the more complete understanding we will have in eternity.

4. What is the ideal church size?

Many aspects of the details of our Christian associations, such as the size of our congregations, do not appear to be addressed precisely and prescriptively in scripture. Instead, we have principles of conduct such as those in Acts chapter 2 regarding what a New Testament church does. The Holy Spirit knows perfectly our individual and corporate needs. The ideal congregational size will be determined by the Holy Spirit for each unique circumstance. Our charge is toseek his will and be obedient.

5. What methods should a typical Christian minister follow to be successful?

There are many theological scaffolds one could apply to the preaching of God’s word. A small article and a concise answer could never come close to addressing that question. In my extremely limited experiences, I would suggest one starting point. Point people to the gospel of Jesus Christ as defined in scripture as the only way to be eternally reconciled with God. Starting there and staying there is an essential beginning.

6. How important are Biblical narratives and quotations?

The gospel of Jesus Christ is based completely on the Bible. Absent a scripturally supported rationale, we can be led astray by our logic, feelings, and desires. Second Timothy 3:16-17 is clear about the essential nature of scripture. Omission of scripture is a fatal error in terms of following God’s will for our lives.

7. Is it okay to share personal narratives?

The Lord uses our life experiences to teach us, guide us, and conform us to the image of Christ. Proverbs 16:9 shows us he is in control of our individual lives. Romans 8:28 also illustrates God’s involvement in the circumstances of a Christian’s life to bring about his will. Sharing these personal narratives in support of scripture is positive in my view.

8. Should ministers accept personal gifts?

Any person in a position of trust must wrestle with awkward questions that others do not. Should your waitress accept personal gifts, or perhaps your plumber, would never be discussed. A minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ knows all things are lawful, but not all things are expedient,

I Corinthians 10:23. Knowing the intent of the giver, complying with any church policies, and of course, conforming with the law are good starting points in contemplating this question.

9. Does God exist?

This question has elicited volumes of books over the years,I suspect. Obviously, I have placed my total eternal destiny in the hands of God in the flesh, Jesus Christ. Clearly, I am fully convinced the answer is yes. Rather than add another lengthy opinion to the debate, I just point people to the God of the Bible. I suggest people start there, read the Bible for yourself, and sincerely ask God to show you the truth. He will be just and respond to you flawlessly.

10. Has the U.S. Government encroached on religious freedom recently?

In my opinion and experience the answer is predominately but not exclusively no, for now.

With that said our government is endorsing two things that are clearly against Biblical standards. One is allowing people to kill the unborn. The second is protecting marriage outside of Biblical standards. As we as a people start to lean on our own understanding, feelings, and logic, we will find less and less congruence with God. Proverbs 3: 5-6 is clear on how we can receive direction from God. Man was never meant to be the answer to his own problems. All attempts by man to function in opposition to God will fail. Many attempts already are.

11. What are the characteristics of a certified minister?

There are many scriptures that address this explicitly. ITimothy 3: 2-7 may be a good starting point. Clearly being a follower of Jesus Christ called by God to the role would be an essential starting point.

12. What does it mean to be a Christian in 21st Century America?

Picking up our cross and following Christ is not a matter that is impacted by time, location, or circumstances. These three factors surely impact what a servant of Jesus does at a specific moment or location, but it does not impact who they are in Christ. God controls circumstances. A follower of Christ is charged to obedience, no matter the time or location.

13. What is the backbone of the Church?

In Matthew 16:18 Jesus tells Peter that he, meaning Jesus himself, is the foundation of the church. I Corinthians 3:11 says the same thing. Jesus is the foundation of the church. There is no other foundation. Jesus does not need any of us. He wants us, however enough to die for your sins and mine. We are completely dependent on his empowerment.

14. What else can you add?

I have never been financially compensated for any work I have done at church. I am a layman, so I would be reluctant to call my service a career. My assignment is to be an obedient servant of my savior Jesus Christ. My walk has been imperfect. Were it not for his saving grace I would only fail and be destined for hell. All glory and validation go to Jesus.

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

TOP 10: Most viewed Eyewitness News stories of 2022

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A handful of high-profile cases and investigations headlined a list of the most viewed Eyewitness News stories of 2022. From deadly shootings to severe weather, readers were most enthralled by the following 10 stories:. A woman who was lawfully carrying a pistol was hailed...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Granada Theater in Bluefield adds two new movie auditoriums in basement

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Grenada Theater in Bluefield is expanding! Officials are adding additional theaters in the basement of the locally known Grenada Theater. Two new auditoriums along with concessions and a full bar are set to be put in the spaces. Nicole Thompson with the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation said this is a part […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Max!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 17 Pet of the Week is Max!. Max is the loyal, longtime companion of The Grinch, and makes his home in a cave atop the snowy hillside of Mount Crumpit. A loving and intelligent little guy , Max enjoys taking long walks,...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of attacking his grandchildren and their grandmother

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man in Logan County was charged after he was accused of assaulting his grandchildren and their grandmother, allegedly grabbing the grandmother by the throat and throwing her to the ground and tossing one of the grandchildren off the porch. Brady John Fowler Jr.,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Katlyn Bush loved her husband Shane unconditionally and his family did too. Sunday morning, on Christmas, his life was cut short at just 26 years old by gunfire. Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said at the crime scene a relative shot and killed Bush around 8 a.m. during an argument.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Year’s weather history for West Virginia

(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Christmas Day shooting

QUARRIER, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man shot and killed by his brother during a family fight on Christmas morning. The department said Tuesday Shane Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the Quarrier community on Cabin Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy