Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant
The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
Popular Mexican Food Chain Known For Burritos, Bowls To Open New Location In Glenmont
A popular chain of fast casual Mexican restaurants known for its burritos and bowls is set to open a new location in the region. Chipotle will open its latest restaurant in Albany County, located in Glenmont at 9 Moriah Road, according to a company job posting. The new location will...
Eddie Bauer closing in Saratoga Springs
It has been confirmed that Eddie Bauer in downtown Saratoga Springs will be closing in January 2023. The last day the store will be open is January 28.
Stewarts Shops offers free coffee to ring in 2023
Ring in the New Year awake and ready to go with a free cup of Stewarts coffee. Stop into a Stewarts Shop from 6 p.m. until close on December 31 for a free cup of coffee.
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Overlooking Albany from the Free Corning Tower Observation Deck
Located high atop downtown Albany, you’ll find one of the best free observation decks in all of New York: the Corning Tower Observation Deck. The Corning Tower Observation Deck is located on the 42nd floor of the Erastus Corning Tower in Albany’s Empire State Plaza. At 589 feet in height, this building is the tallest building in New York outside of New York City. That makes this one of the highest public observation decks anywhere in the northeastern United States.
Dew You Know? Classic 1980s Soda Commercial was Filmed on Lake George!
How many classic 1980s TV commercials do you remember?. We all remember Wendy's "Where's the Beef?" How about Pepsi's "The Choice of a New Generation," or Miller Lite's "Tastes Great!...Less Filling!" Decades have passed - and there are far too many to recall - but if you remember anything about...
Winter Maker’s Market returns at Greenville Arms Inn
The Greenville Arms 1889 Inn is excited to announce the return of its Winter Maker's Market. The market aims to celebrate locally created craft, coffee, chocolate and community.
Amsterdam looking for new Riverlink Cafe operator
The City of Amsterdam is looking for a vendor to operate the Riverlink Cafe and Boating Facility at Riverlink Park, located on the Mohawk River.
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs rabbis retiring after 36 years
The two rabbis at Saratoga Springs’ Temple Sinai are stepping down from leading the community congregation after more than 30 years. Their last service as co-leaders of the congregation was held on Saturday. After 36 years, Rabbi Jonathan Rubenstein and Rabbi Linda Motzkin will no longer head Saratoga Springs’...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Albany, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Albany on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Schenectady, Amsterdam to have soup events in January
Both Schenectady and Amsterdam are planning events involving soup in January. Amsterdam's annual SoupFest is back for its fifth year and the Schenectady Soup Stroll is back for its seventh year.
WNYT
Watervliet’s Purple Pub bows out after 50 years
After 50 successful years, The Purple Pub in Watervliet opened its doors for one last time on Friday afternoon. The pub announced in an online post on Dec. 13 that they were going to close. There have been lines out the door almost every day since. It’s more than amazing...
Where to snowshoe in the Adirondacks this winter
Although temperatures in the Capital Region are warming up again, winter is just getting started - especially further into the Adirondacks, where colder temperatures mean more snow on the ground. Ski and snowmobile action abound. If you want to enjoy the winter on foot, you've got plenty of options, too.
New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve
No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
Cause Of Fire That Destroyed Hoosick Falls Country Club Revealed
A massive fire that destroyed a country club in the region days before Christmas was sparked by a portable heater, investigators determined. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a structure fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, located on Richmond Avenue, according to Hoosick Falls Police.
Fire on Mead Road in Nassau
Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
