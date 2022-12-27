ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slingerlands, NY

Hot 99.1

Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant

The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
TROY, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Overlooking Albany from the Free Corning Tower Observation Deck

Located high atop downtown Albany, you’ll find one of the best free observation decks in all of New York: the Corning Tower Observation Deck. The Corning Tower Observation Deck is located on the 42nd floor of the Erastus Corning Tower in Albany’s Empire State Plaza. At 589 feet in height, this building is the tallest building in New York outside of New York City. That makes this one of the highest public observation decks anywhere in the northeastern United States.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs rabbis retiring after 36 years

The two rabbis at Saratoga Springs’ Temple Sinai are stepping down from leading the community congregation after more than 30 years. Their last service as co-leaders of the congregation was held on Saturday. After 36 years, Rabbi Jonathan Rubenstein and Rabbi Linda Motzkin will no longer head Saratoga Springs’...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Watervliet’s Purple Pub bows out after 50 years

After 50 successful years, The Purple Pub in Watervliet opened its doors for one last time on Friday afternoon. The pub announced in an online post on Dec. 13 that they were going to close. There have been lines out the door almost every day since. It’s more than amazing...
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Where to snowshoe in the Adirondacks this winter

Although temperatures in the Capital Region are warming up again, winter is just getting started - especially further into the Adirondacks, where colder temperatures mean more snow on the ground. Ski and snowmobile action abound. If you want to enjoy the winter on foot, you've got plenty of options, too.
GLENS FALLS, NY
96.9 WOUR

New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve

No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Cause Of Fire That Destroyed Hoosick Falls Country Club Revealed

A massive fire that destroyed a country club in the region days before Christmas was sparked by a portable heater, investigators determined. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 23, with reports of a structure fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, located on Richmond Avenue, according to Hoosick Falls Police.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fire on Mead Road in Nassau

Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
NASSAU, NY
