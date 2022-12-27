Authorities in neighboring Carver County are investigating the death of a Watertown man who was found in a park in the City of Watertown on Christmas Day. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 4:45 PM December 25th, his department received a report of an unresponsive male found lying on the ground in Evergreen Park on State Street Northeast in Watertown.

WATERTOWN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO