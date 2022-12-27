ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

One killed, one arrested in Gonzales car crash

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

GONZALES, La. ( KLFY )– Yesterday, Dec. 26, Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a two- vehicle crash.

According to the investigation, Jennie Alexander, one of the drivers, crossed the median and struck a Chevrolet Equinox headed in the opposite direction on US 61 in Ascension Parish. Three people were in the Equinox at the time of the crash.

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

Brandi Hall, 39, the passenger in the Equinox was unrestrained and pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. The driver, also unrestrained at the time, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. A child in the back seat was also transported to the hospital.

Alexander was arrested and charged with Negligent Homicide, Negligent Injuring, and Careless Operation. A toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 3

Stefanie Joseph
4d ago

So sorry to hear this I’m pray n for both family !!!! She went straight to jail but the truck driver who killed 3 Southern University band members, no charges. He did not go to Jail wow

Reply
5
 

