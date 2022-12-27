ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot

The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
u.today

How XRP Manages to Surpass BUSD's Capitalization

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts

Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
TechCrunch

Will Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stagnate, sink or rebound in 2023?

The global crypto market capitalization, which makes up the total value of all crypto assets (including stablecoins and tokens), has fallen roughly 64% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date, according to CoinMarketCap data. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, bitcoin and ether, have fallen 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame.
techaiapp.com

From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023

This is an opinion editorial by Obi Nwosu, CEO of Fedi and a board member for ₿trust. In 2020, I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks during the 2018 to 2023 period but would ultimately emerge successful by the end of it. Although I am not a prophet, it was clear to me that this would be a critical time for Bitcoin. When the bear market hit this year, we saw a “cleansing” of the Bitcoin ecosystem and an opportunity to refocus on its main mission of monetary freedom.
cryptonewsbtc.org

What is Ethereum’s Triple Halving?

The “triple halving” of Ethereum refers back to the discount in ETH issuance by over 80%, which is just like halving the Bitcoin system thrice. This discount in provide was instituted alongside the change to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm by the Ethereum Merge and got here into full perform as The Merge was accomplished.
u.today

Cosmos (ATOM) Maintaining Its Ethereum-Killer Status with Bullish Growth Trends

