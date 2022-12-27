Nachos, slushies, tteokbokki & more: Yelp Cleveland’s winter food trends for 2023

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Best Cleveland steakhouses, donuts, coffee shops, delis, ice cream shops, soups and more: Yelp’s top spots for 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The end of any year is always a time to pause and reflect. For most of us, it is a time to remember all the good life has to offer -- most including cherished times spent with loved ones sharing a great meal or having fun at one of Northeast Ohio’s many attractions.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
gotodestinations.com
Pizza Paradise: The Top Pizza Spots in Cleveland, Ohio – (With Cheesy Photos)
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Cleveland? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings (milk and honey!), we’ve got you covered.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
News Talk 1490
Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants. A lot of those eateries have...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
New Year’s Eve celebrations for all ages in NE Ohio
Do you need something to do this Saturday for New Year's Eve? Well, FOX 8 has some ideas for you! Check out the list below for fun activities in Cleveland for all ages.
Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades
MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day 2023 and Monday, Jan. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — We have another holiday weekend for New Year’s, but the closures won’t be as extensive as during Christmas weekend, especially among retail businesses. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day and on Monday, Jan. 2:. Federal...
We’re taking our summer break in January, but here’s the complete Cleveland’s Promise story to date: Letter from the Editor
We know what the calendar says, but we are taking a summer break in our innovative Cleveland’s Promise story that you’ve been reading in serialized form since September. Pausing at this point in the storytelling makes sense because the children have just completed fourth grade. In February, we’ll take you back to school, picking up the story as the students begin fifth grade.
It's your last chance to enter to win a Home for the Holidays
This is your very last chance to purchase tickets and enter to win this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle. You can buy tickets up until 9 p.m. Saturday, then the winner will be drawn.
Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
Cleveland thanks Baker Mayfield; Guardians’ thrilling season: 20 most popular sports posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland is a sports town. Want some proof?. Of cleveland.com’s Top 40 posts on its main Facebook page in 2022, exactly half were sports-related. Here are the Top 20 sports posts, with data based on most likes, comments and shares on the page from Jan. 1 through Dec. 15, according to a CrowdTangle search.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings rockedup holiday classics, originals, lasers and fire to Cleveland (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra has cornered a particular end of the seasonal music market. Sure, many artists do annual holiday/Christmas tours, but this time of year is the only time to get the full TSO sensory onslaught and get your fill of dramatically caffeinated holiday tunes. Sure, Manheim Steamroller...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Better Than Good Snacks for Your New Year’s Resolutions
Now that the holiday eating season is behind us (somewhat literally, depending on where you tend to store fatty fuel), it’s time to tighten the belt…also, somewhat literally. The time-honored January tradition is to consider resolutions that typically involve commitments to a healthy lifestyle. In those considerations, one Ohio business has a new snack option to explore.
iheart.com
VIDEO: New iHeart Cleveland Sign Goes Up on 668 Euclid
CLEVELAND - You may notice a new sign while driving down Euclid Avenue. Your favorite radio stations are just one of the things that made a move to Downtown Cleveland. The iHeartMedia sign that once stood atop the iHeart headquarters in Independence, Ohio, has made the move. Below is a...
Why the Cleveland Cavaliers are experiencing some bad luck lately: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a bit streaky this season. While they’ve put together an eight-game win-streak, a four-game win streak and a five-game win streak this season, they’ve also lost five in a row and three in a row this season. The most recent...
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0