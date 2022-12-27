ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WETM 18 News

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger shooting victim identified

Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
BERWICK, PA
PennLive.com

Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports

DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
DANVILLE, PA
WOLF

Firefighters battle house fire early Saturday morning

(WOLF)- Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company firefighters battled a second alarm house fire in Eldred Township, Monroe County early Saturday morning. According to officials there, the home is located in the 5200 block of Northway Road. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of that fire and no...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Woman shot outside bar late Friday night in Exeter Township

The Exeter Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Liberty Tap Room, 237 N Prospect Street in Exeter Township, at 11:43pm on Friday, December 30th. According to police, the initial investigation indicates that an unknown suspect(s) fired at least seven shots outside the bar. A...
EXETER, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Burst pipe floods Pa. animal rescue

Dozens of animals had to be evacuated and were displaced after water flooded the Quakertown facility of the Bucks County SPCA. The flood came after a burst pipe that was most likely due to the frigid temperatures over Christmas weekend, reports said. The Quakertown facility’s clinic moved 81 animals to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
NorthcentralPA.com

Friends and family asking for help locating missing man

Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
