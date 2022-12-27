Read full article on original website
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
After fire killed animals, Pa. wildlife center works on rebuilding
On a cold morning in early December, the unthinkable happened along a country road in Wayne Twp.: Fire broke out at the Red Creek Wildlife Center, a refuge for injured wild animals that had been operating for 31 years. Dozens of wild animals housed in a mobile home-type structure died...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
WOLF
Firefighters battle house fire early Saturday morning
(WOLF)- Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company firefighters battled a second alarm house fire in Eldred Township, Monroe County early Saturday morning. According to officials there, the home is located in the 5200 block of Northway Road. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of that fire and no...
Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
sauconsource.com
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
Passenger dies after driver is pulled from burning car in Bushkill Township, police say (UPDATE)
A passenger was pronounced dead after a vehicle crashed then caught fire Wednesday evening in the Slate Belt, authorities said. The driver was pulled to safety as the vehicle became engulfed in flames during the incident in Bushkill Township, according to a news release from township police. The driver and...
Woman shot outside bar late Friday night in Exeter Township
The Exeter Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Liberty Tap Room, 237 N Prospect Street in Exeter Township, at 11:43pm on Friday, December 30th. According to police, the initial investigation indicates that an unknown suspect(s) fired at least seven shots outside the bar. A...
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills Pennsylvania Driver
An 80-year-old man died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning following a Wednesday evening crash in Northampton County, authorities said.The crash occurred on Route 512 (Moorestown Road) at Broad Road in Bushkill Township just after 5:55 p.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said.Michael A. Delv…
Fire breaks out at home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE, Pa. — A fire marshal has been called in to figure out what started a fire at a home in Luzerne County. Fire crews say flames broke out at the place along Miller Street just before 3 p.m. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
Burst pipe floods Pa. animal rescue
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated and were displaced after water flooded the Quakertown facility of the Bucks County SPCA. The flood came after a burst pipe that was most likely due to the frigid temperatures over Christmas weekend, reports said. The Quakertown facility’s clinic moved 81 animals to...
Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
Friends and family asking for help locating missing man
Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
