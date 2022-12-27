Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings Ohio promo code secures Bet $5, Get $200 bonus for first-day registration in OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings first-day registration promo code, new customers in Ohio, meaning everyone, looking for the best way to bet on any sporting...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 pre-registration reward expires at midnight New Year’s Eve
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can receive a $200 sign-up deal by...
FanDuel Ohio promo code unleashes wild $200 bonus for new users in OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The moment has come at last! Using this FanDuel promo code, new users in Ohio who bet on any sporting event this month can...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: offer for $100 sign-up reward and three months of free NBA League Pass expires New Year’s Eve at midnight
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, new players in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can take advantage of a $100 pre-launch...
Caesars Ohio promo code PENNLIVETIX expires tomorrow and delivers $100 pre-launch reward for OH bettors
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using our Caesars promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking for action with no real downside can get a $100 sign-up bonus...
Check out PennLive’s All-PA team, All Mid-Penn and Pa. Writers’ All-State teams here
And just like that All-Star season is over for Pennsylvania’s high school football players. PennLive’s All-Pennsylvania team — our All-State team featuring the players we believe were the best of the best regardless of classification — has been picked. PennLive’s Mid-Penn All-Star team has been picked, too, and the week closed out with the release of the PA Football Writers’ All-State teams.
Fair Districts PA and Fix Harrisburg will be watching lawmakers next year | PennLive letters
Change is always difficult in Pennsylvania, but the time has come for our representatives in Harrisburg to listen to the people and change the rules for how our Legislature operates. Current legislative rules allow any one of six majority party gatekeepers to block any bill for any reason-—regardless of support...
Charges against Pa. suspect in deaths of 4 Idaho students include burglary, murder
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —Pennsylvania authorities say officials have arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago. However, despite the arrest, Idaho officials said in a press conference Friday afternoon, that state...
Pa. lawmakers’ Swearing-in Day shaping up to be historic – and possibly circus-like
More than a bit of palace intrigue surrounds the approaching Swearing-in Day for the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The celebratory event of 200 House members and 25 senators taking the oath of office at noon on Tuesday, is taking a backseat to the highly-charged leadership race in the House. With Republicans...
Pa. man suspected in students’ killings plans to waive extradition to Idaho: lawyer
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. That is according to his defense attorney. Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested Bryan...
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
Frozen pipes; store closings; gas prices: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy. Frozen houses: The Christmastime storm that brought single-digit temperatures to central Pa. left many without power. That led to frozen pipes, burst pipes and property damage in many homes. And winter has only just begun.
Here’s how much tolls are going up on N.J. highways, bridges, tunnels
Arriving with the New Year are toll increases in 2023 on some of the state’s and regions largest toll highways, bridges and tunnels, coming on the heels of hikes in 2020 and 2021. If drivers are left groaning at the news, they have good reason to. The toll increases...
Congress should investigate the Southwest Airlines Christmas debacle to make sure it doesn’t happen again | PennLive Editorial
The Southwest Airlines Christmas debacle may seem like a national story, but it’s hyper local. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of Pennsylvanians were among the estimated 1 million people trying to get back home for Christmas or headed to families scattered across the country. Pennsylvanians were among the thousands in...
Bishop McDevitt girls basketball downs Wilson to capture Warwick Holiday Hoops Tournament title
In the championship tilt of the Warwick Holiday Hoops Tournament, Bishop McDevitt downed Wilson 46-33 to capture top honors. Olivia Grella and Sophia Formica combined for 26 points to power the Crusaders. Grella led all players with 15 points, while Formica netted 11 points in the win. Laila Jones led...
Church service held for Pa.’s slain ‘Boy in the Box,’ identified after decades
A framed sketch of Joseph Augustus Zarelli sat between two candles by the church altar, and one by one, visitors who likely never met the boy came to pay respects on a sunny Wednesday after Christmas. Some kneeled and snapped pictures and others put their fingers to their lips, then touched his little face in black and white.
Crash involving 2 cars closes down New Jersey expressway
Atlantic City Expressway in new Jersey is shut down due to a crash involving two vehicles. The accident occurred in Winslow Twp., Camden County east of the Williamstown Exit off the Atlantic City Expressway around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
New Year’s Eve weather forecast includes rain for central Pa.
A far cry from the single-digit temperatures of a week ago, central Pennsylvania will feel practically balmly Saturday with a high temperature of 52 degrees. However, the National Weather Service says, rain is likely to move in after 2 p.m. and stay until after the new year arrives. The chance...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0