Berea mayor seeks to align job’s future pay with other top city positions
BEREA, Ohio – Discussions about the future salary for the position of Berea mayor will continue at a Jan. 9 Finance Committee work session after Mayor Cyril Kleem presented data showing the job’s pay lags significantly behind those of other top city officials. Kleem sent City Council a...
Richmond Heights Service Director Tiedman has a vision to reorganize department, hopes for new service center off Richmond Road
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Public Service Director Ryan Tiedman is seeking to reorganize the service department -- including moving its current location off Chardon Road to city-owned property on Richmond Road -- and Mayor Kim Thomas is giving her support to those plans. Tiedman, who became service director two months...
Brook Park OKs conditional use permit for new gun range
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Old School Iron Gun Range, a new Brook Park business, will be able to operate at 5131 West 140th Street as a result of City Council’s passing a resolution during its Dec. 20 meeting that granted a conditional use permit. Property owner Thomas Slomka...
Ronayne hires 2 advisors to make Cuyahoga County government ‘more efficient and effective’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne expanded his leadership team again on Friday, adding two new positions to help him organize and streamline county services once he is officially sworn in. Ronayne named Brendan Doyle as special counsel to the executive and Sabrina Roberts, who has served...
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
North Olmsted mayor looks to 2023 with new master plan, Great Northern bridge project
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A year of planting seeds is what North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones expects for the community in 2023. “Next year in North Olmsted will be another step forward,” Jones said. “We really want the community to be engaged in shaping the future of North Olmsted. One thing I’m excited about is our new master plan.
Family of local business owners purchases the former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A family of local business owners operating convenience stores, gas stations, hotels and small restaurants has acquired the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian Restaurant on Ridge Road. The family members – who purchased the Carrie Cerino’s property Dec. 9 for $500,000 under the company name...
Price to park at Cleveland Hopkins airport is going up, again
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost to park at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will increase Jan. 1 – the second price hike in less than a year at the city-owned facility. Smart Parking Garage will climb from $20 to $22 per day. Blue and Red lots will go from...
Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park
BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
After election loss, Cuyahoga County Judge Joan Synenberg to remain on bench with governor’s appointment
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Longtime Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg will remain on the bench for at least another two years after Gov. Mike DeWine appointed her on Thursday to fill another vacant seat with the same court. DeWine, a Republican, appointed Synenberg, a Republican, to fill a...
Top 10 stories of 2022: Legislation, sports, leadership and controversy dominated the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As 2022 comes to a close, we look back on the stories that most shocked the community, shaped our conversations and impacted our lives over the last year – according to you, our readers. We asked cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer readers to review a...
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Police respond to a rash of vehicle thefts, attempted thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Edgewater Drive. A female resident of an Edgewater Drive condominium development called the police department at 7:38 a.m. on Dec. 19 to report her vehicle was missing from the parking lot. Grand theft vehicle: Lake Avenue. A resident of a condominium at Lake...
CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
We’re taking our summer break in January, but here’s the complete Cleveland’s Promise story to date: Letter from the Editor
We know what the calendar says, but we are taking a summer break in our innovative Cleveland’s Promise story that you’ve been reading in serialized form since September. Pausing at this point in the storytelling makes sense because the children have just completed fourth grade. In February, we’ll take you back to school, picking up the story as the students begin fifth grade.
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
