ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Transfer Target Jayden Higgins Picks Iowa State

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hJMb_0jvRbkcJ00

The Pitt Panthers will continue their hunt for wide receivers in the transfer portal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have been hunting for wide receivers in the transfer portal in anticipation of some roster attrition this offseason. Two reserves have already hit the portal themselves and leading receiver Jared Wayne is expected to depart in pursuit of a career in the NFL this spring, leaving the Panthers with few known quantities this season.

Jayden Higgins, a 6'4 redzone threat who began his career at Eastern Kentucky, was one of the transferring pass-catchers Pitt was hoping would fill the expected voids. Still, after a short recruitment, Higgins announced he would be playing for the Iowa State Cyclones next fall.

Higgins caught 58 passes for 757 yards and 10 touchdown passes last season. He will leave EKU with 87 total catches for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns to his name. Mississippi State, Iowa State, Virginia, Northwestern and Minnesota also extended offers.

His affinity for the endzone would have been a welcome sight for a Pitt passing game that accounted for just 12 of the 40 total touchdowns the offense scored this season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Gets Airport Assist From UTEP Men's Basketball HC Joe Golding

UCLA Expects Near Full-Strength for Sun Bowl vs Pitt

Pitt Lands Christmas Commitment from Four-Star WR DayDay Farmer

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Wide Receiver

P itt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Quarterback

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation

The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
WEIRTON, WV
Tribune-Review

Person dies after Penn Hills shooting

A person died from surgery-related complications after being shot in Penn Hills early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Hochberg Road, according to Allegheny County Police. The 39-year-old victim, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
879
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy