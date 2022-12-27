Chesterfield Police looking for information on graduation party mass shooting, murder case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a murder that happened during a mass shooting that broke out during a graduation party in June.

Six people were shot around 10 p.m. the night of June 3 during a high school graduation party on Stepney Road in Chester. One of the six died at the scene that night. Police said two additional teenage girls were running away as shots rang out and were hurt after getting hit by a car.

Chesterfield Police arrested one suspect and charged him with second-degree murder, but police are still looking for the group of men that started shooting at another group and then drove away .

In a Ring camera surveillance video, part of the 50 shots that rang out can be heard in the background. Chesterfield Police said the shooting started with two fights. Twenty-year-old Taborri Carter was killed in the shooting.

Police said it was a senseless act of violence and certainly isn’t anything that happens on a regular basis in that area.

During the party, a group of men, described as Black men wearing masks, started shooting at another group of people and then drove away in what is believed to be a black Hyundai sedan.

Chesterfield Police did arrest 18-year-old Andre Coleman in connection to the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Police are asking for help identifying the unknown men and are offering a reward for information along with Carter’s family. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

