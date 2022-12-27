ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Chesterfield Police looking for information on graduation party mass shooting, murder case

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyfvP_0jvRZy9d00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a murder that happened during a mass shooting that broke out during a graduation party in June.

Six people were shot around 10 p.m. the night of June 3 during a high school graduation party on Stepney Road in Chester. One of the six died at the scene that night. Police said two additional teenage girls were running away as shots rang out and were hurt after getting hit by a car.

RELATED: Police, family of man killed at Chesterfield graduation party offering reward for information

Chesterfield Police arrested one suspect and charged him with second-degree murder, but police are still looking for the group of men that started shooting at another group and then drove away .

In a Ring camera surveillance video, part of the 50 shots that rang out can be heard in the background. Chesterfield Police said the shooting started with two fights. Twenty-year-old Taborri Carter was killed in the shooting.

Police said it was a senseless act of violence and certainly isn’t anything that happens on a regular basis in that area.

During the party, a group of men, described as Black men wearing masks, started shooting at another group of people and then drove away in what is believed to be a black Hyundai sedan.

Chesterfield Police did arrest 18-year-old Andre Coleman in connection to the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Police are asking for help identifying the unknown men and are offering a reward for information along with Carter’s family. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

One shot on Jebs Place in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police said a man was shot early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at that location around 1:09 a.m., where officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police investigate two shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Thursday evening. In the first shooting, police say a victim had arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his elbow. “Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire

Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds after cold weather cancels last week’s distribution. Pygmy hippo moves to public viewing at Metro Richmond Zoo. Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently. New Year's Eve events and safety tips in RVA. Updated: 12 hours ago. Richmond police...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – Dec. 23-29, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at an apartment complex Dec. 23 at 1:36 a.m. 2700 block of Hungary Spring Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with attempted larceny, possession of burglary tools, and vandalism at a retail store Dec. 23 at 12:10 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy