Michael J. Wilson, age 66, passed away to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born April 5, 1956 in Ft. Myers, FL to Raymond and Louise E. (Lauff) Wilson, where they resided until 1963. After living seven years in Chicago, the family relocated to Sheboygan in 1970. While here, he attended Farnsworth Middle School and South High where he played varsity football. Upon graduating in 1974, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS John King. After completing his military duty in 1977, he attended LTC and received an accounting degree. After working for Heritage Insurance and other companies for several years, he left the work place to begin his journey to serve the Lord. He became an ordained minister and has been the Apostle Pastor at Ministry of Peace since 1992. On December 31, 1993, he was united in marriage to Shirley Zima, in Sheboygan. As a Christian team, they shared the gospel here and abroad including many mission trips overseas. By preaching God’s word and gaining souls for Christ, God blessed their outreach with numerous ministries in Africa, India, China, Pakistan, The Philippines, South Korea, The United Kingdom, and the U.S. over the next 30 years!

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO