Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whbl.com
Michael Wilson
Michael J. Wilson, age 66, passed away to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born April 5, 1956 in Ft. Myers, FL to Raymond and Louise E. (Lauff) Wilson, where they resided until 1963. After living seven years in Chicago, the family relocated to Sheboygan in 1970. While here, he attended Farnsworth Middle School and South High where he played varsity football. Upon graduating in 1974, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS John King. After completing his military duty in 1977, he attended LTC and received an accounting degree. After working for Heritage Insurance and other companies for several years, he left the work place to begin his journey to serve the Lord. He became an ordained minister and has been the Apostle Pastor at Ministry of Peace since 1992. On December 31, 1993, he was united in marriage to Shirley Zima, in Sheboygan. As a Christian team, they shared the gospel here and abroad including many mission trips overseas. By preaching God’s word and gaining souls for Christ, God blessed their outreach with numerous ministries in Africa, India, China, Pakistan, The Philippines, South Korea, The United Kingdom, and the U.S. over the next 30 years!
whbl.com
Audrey Sacher
Audrey H. Sacher, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at. Sheboygan Senior Community. She was born in Sheboygan on August 25, 1933, to the late Raymond and Angeline (Herman) Schaf. She attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. On May 12, 1970,. Audrey married...
whbl.com
What Was Your New Baby Named?
A major challenge for new parents is picking the name their child will bear for life. At St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, they’ve tallied the most popular names given in 2022, and for boys the honor is a tie between Oliver and Noah. That’s very familiar territory for Oliver, a name that’s been number one or tied since 2018 according to our records. For Girls, the most frequently given name was also a tie, between Rylee and, again, Olivia, a name that was number-1 last year.
whbl.com
Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons
A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
whbl.com
Mild End to a Wild Month
While December weather will probably be remembered for its crippling effects on holiday plans in Sheboygan, there are other things that made this a wild month. It was a very cloudy month, with many not seeing the sun for two weeks at a time. It was also very windy, with that holiday storm in particular generating winds above 30 mph for days, and peaking over 50 mph several times. While temperatures have only been two-tenths of a degree above average – and with these past two days still to go – that average is the product of some pretty wild extremes. A record low of -9 was reached on December 23rd, while a record high of 55 was recorded by the National Weather Service yesterday…but you probably didn’t feel it since it occurred just before midnight. And as for snowfall…there wasn’t much, as most precipitation fell as rain. A record single-day total of .68 inches of rain fell on the 15th, helping to put Sheboygan’s monthly total just over a tenth of an inch above average water for the month.
whbl.com
Sheboygan Man Escapes House Fire Thursday Morning, But Loses Wife, Dog
A Sheboygan man was able to escape a fire in his home on Thursday morning, but was unable to locate his wife and dog who perished in the blaze. Sheboygan Fire Chief Eric Montellano reported receiving the 911 call from a passerby just after 7:30 a.m. reporting a porch fire at the home just south of Alabama Avenue on South 17th Street. As Battalion 18 responded, they could see heavy smoke from several blocks away and were advised, en route, that two occupants were in the home, and additional units were requested.
whbl.com
City Christmas Tree Collection Begins on Tuesday
Tossing your real Christmas tree is environmentally-friendly in the City of Sheboygan, and the operation to collect them begins on Tuesday. The annual recycling pickup will take place on the same day as the regular garbage and recycling collection, and there are a few rules to keep in mind. Since the trees are ground into wood chips, all lights and decorations have to be removed first. If you used a plastic bag to keep dry needles from messing up your floors, those have to be removed once you’re outside. Also, wreaths aren’t handled the same way as trees, so put those in the garbage. And one last note – there’s no alley pickup in Sheboygan; only curbside.
Comments / 0