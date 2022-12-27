Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Report: AVUHSD can meet obligations
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District submitted a 2022-23 first interim financial report with a positive certification, meaning the District is able to meet its financial obligations for the remainder of the current fiscal year and the subsequent two fiscal years. The first interim report provides an...
Antelope Valley Press
ER at hospital is keeping busy
LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City police need applicants for help program
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department is seeking applicants for the Volunteer in Policing program. The program is designed to utilize volunteers to help officers remain on patrol by completing tasks such as clerical support, data entry, assisting at special events, greeting the public and patrolling neighborhoods in an “observe and report” capacity.
Antelope Valley Press
County urges precautions to guard against COVID surge
LOS ANGELES — With New Year’s Eve at hand and holiday parties on tap, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Friday, trumpeted “three simple steps” to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. “Testing before gathering, masking while indoors or in very crowded outdoor...
Antelope Valley Press
Marshall leads USC women past Oregon St.
LOS ANGELES — Sophomore forward Rayah Marshall shouldered the load and pinned up a career-high 33 points to help carry the USC women’s basketball team to a 69-58 road win over Oregon State, Friday, in Corvallis. Marshall scored 20 points in the second half, including 16 of USC’s...
Antelope Valley Press
Man must stand trial in fire that damaged San Gabriel Mission
LOS ANGELES — A man was ordered, Friday, to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly two-and-a-half years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59,...
Antelope Valley Press
UAV falls to ranked team
LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team will look back at Friday evening’s game at several glaring discrepancies and imagine only, “What if?”. What if, visiting Dakota Wesleyan hadn’t nearly doubled the Pioneers in rebounds?
Antelope Valley Press
Nearly 300 file suit over alleged abuse at county juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES — Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed, Dec. 20, alleges minor detainees at...
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete edges Hesperia to win tourney
The Paraclete boys basketball team won a defensive battle against Hesperia 51-49 to capture the Green Bracket trophy on Friday in The Classic at Damien. The Spirits (16-1) trailed 49-48 nearing the end of the game with Hesperia in possession of the ball.
Antelope Valley Press
LA County issues cold weather alert
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County health officials, on Thursday, issued a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in Lancaster, the Santa Clarita Valley and Mount Wilson. The alert issued by the county’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, warned of expected wind...
Antelope Valley Press
Pitt edges past No. 18 UCLA
EL PASO, Texas — Ben Sauls kicked five field goals, including a 47-yarder in the final seconds, and Pitt beat No. 18 UCLA 37-35 in a back-and-forth Sun Bowl on Friday. The Panthers (9-4), playing without five starters who opted out of the game, took advantage of five UCLA turnovers, including four interceptions.
Antelope Valley Press
Firefighter’s family fights bid to toss suit
CHATSWORTH — The widow and children of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer shot to death by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station, in 2021, have responded to a motion by county attorneys to dismiss their case, saying in new court papers that the county and the department were on notice for years of the killer’s violent behavior.
Antelope Valley Press
LA police offer reward to find hit-and-run killer
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police announced a $50,000 reward, on Wednesday, for tips that lead detectives to the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman and injured a half-dozen other people during an illegal street takeover on Christmas day. Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was killed when the driver of a...
