ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGQkU_0jvRZj9y00

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT.

The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m.

Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have also not determined the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Route 16 in Colchester closed after serious car accident

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester is shut down after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday. Passengers from the car were reportedly ejected from the vehicle, but the investigation is in its very early […]
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn. faces most pedestrian traffic deaths in three decades

Connecticut is struggling with the most pedestrian traffic deaths in more than three decades. Most are happening on local streets, leaving cities and towns looking for solutions. The city of Hartford has seen more than its share of fatalities. “I understand that we’ve had a total of 8 pedestrian deaths in Hartford this year,” said […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

Interstate 691 closed in Cheshire due to tractor-trailer fire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 691 eastbound was closed between Exits 3 and 4 Wednesday night due to a tractor-trailer that was on fire. The fire was reported at 9:35 p.m., according to information from the department of transportation. Further details were not immediately available.
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured following crash in I-691 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man has suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in I-691 westbound in Southington on Wednesday. Police said a car was stopped or traveling slowly in the left lane after sustaining tire failure from a previous crash. State police said a second car struck the first car from behind, […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
PLAINFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

30 People Displaced After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Waterbury

Thirty people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on High Street around 2 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found fire showing from the front side of the building. There was also heavy fire on the third floor.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter

North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-691 West in Meriden, Southington Reopens After Serious Crash

Interstate 691 west in Meriden and Southington has reopened after a serious crash on Wednesday morning. State police previously said the highway was closed at exit 4 in Southington. It was also closed at exit 6 in Meriden and traffic was being diverted off of the highway. The highway has...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

News 8 rides along with state police ahead of New Year’s Eve

Conn. (WTNH) — State police are stepping up patrols for the New Year’s holiday weekend. News 8’s Jayne Chacko rode along with a state trooper to see how they will be keeping a watchful eye on the roads.  Trooper Mathew Costello is already seeing busy roads Friday night to start the new year’s weekend. He is warning […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

2022 one of the deadliest years in CT for pedestrians

(WTNH) – This year is turning into the deadliest for Connecticut pedestrians in more than three decades. The latest fatality happened Wednesday night. This time, a 74-year-old on North High Street East Haven. “The investigation determined that the pedestrian had parked his vehicle in the northbound lane and crossed over into the southbound lane, which […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy