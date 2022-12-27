I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT.

The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m.

Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have also not determined the cause of the crash.

