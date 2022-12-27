Read full article on original website
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Borrego Springs felt across SoCal
Though the epicenter was located in a relatively unpopulated area, shaking was reported in Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as near Twentynine Palms and Santa Clarita.
California 6-year-old captures orb in sky
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Snowy owl found in Cypress
CYPRESS, Calif. — Snowbirds are pretty common around Southern California, during winter — except when they’re actually a bird. That’s why crowds of bird watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the North Pole, Canada and northern US states. It’s current home is a rooftop in the city of Cypress.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Final Forecast: Strong Storm System to Move into Southern California Later Today, Tonight, and into New Years Day
Southern California Weather Force has issued the final forecast for rain, snow, and wind projections within the strong storm system that has been expected here within the Raiden Storm Pattern so read on for details …
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
Tips for pruning your fruit trees correctly
I like to prune the last week of January or the first week of February. However, you can start pruning your fruit trees now in the Antelope Valley. Fruit trees need to be pruned yearly in order to balance fruiting and growth. Such as in the case of peaches, the fruit develops on the part of the branches that grew, last year.
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
Southland new year could be wet
LOS ANGELES — It was a mostly clear and slightly warmer day in the Southland, on Wednesday, but more rain is on the way, with potentially heavy storms possible on New Year’s Eve. According to the National Weather Service, “cooler and unsettled weather” will return to the area,...
Harrah’s Resort SoCal guest wins $1.4M jackpot
A Harrah's Resort Southern California guest won one of the largest jackpots handed out in the region this year, casino officials said.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Southwest Airlines cancels flights from Southern California
The weather outside is frightful across most of the country and Southwest Airlines is handing out lumps of coal disguised as canceled flights at airports throughout Southern California today.
Storm system to bring several days of rain to Southern California starting Tuesday
Like the flip of a switch, Southern California’s warm and dry holiday weather is about to change as a potent storm system moves in. Rain is expected to arrive in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties late Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. By...
