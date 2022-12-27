ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roger Marsh

California 6-year-old captures orb in sky

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A six-year-old California witness at Redlands reported watching and photographing a bright orb-shaped object at about 5:06 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Antelope Valley Press

Snowy owl found in Cypress

CYPRESS, Calif. — Snowbirds are pretty common around Southern California, during winter — except when they’re actually a bird. That’s why crowds of bird watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the North Pole, Canada and northern US states. It’s current home is a rooftop in the city of Cypress.
Antelope Valley Press

Tips for pruning your fruit trees correctly

I like to prune the last week of January or the first week of February. However, you can start pruning your fruit trees now in the Antelope Valley. Fruit trees need to be pruned yearly in order to balance fruiting and growth. Such as in the case of peaches, the fruit develops on the part of the branches that grew, last year.
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
Antelope Valley Press

California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated

LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
Antelope Valley Press

Southland new year could be wet

LOS ANGELES — It was a mostly clear and slightly warmer day in the Southland, on Wednesday, but more rain is on the way, with potentially heavy storms possible on New Year’s Eve. According to the National Weather Service, “cooler and unsettled weather” will return to the area,...
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
