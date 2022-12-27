EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman Kiki Rice had 21 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to an 82-74 victory over 17th-ranked Oregon on Friday night. UCLA (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) senior guard Charisma Osborne added 17 points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to an injury. UCLA coach Cori Close said she was unsure if Osborne would be able to play at Oregon State on Sunday, but hoped the all-conference selection could return soon.

