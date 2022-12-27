SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO