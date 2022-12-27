Read full article on original website
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
WSB Radio
Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
sfstandard.com
California Could Toughen Theft Laws Amid Rampant Shoplifting Concerns
In an effort to curb retail theft, amplified by a number of viral shoplifting incidents, a Southern California lawmaker has introduced a bill to amend Prop. 47 and lower the threshold for what can be considered felony theft. AB 23, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) in December, would change...
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
California Woman Receives 100 Heaters In The Mail That She Did Not Order
Sacramento County approves $3M for housing to help women experiencing homelessness
(KTXL) — An investment of $3 million will be going to transitional housing for women and children experiencing homelessness, Sacramento County said. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the money. The $3 million will go to Women’s Empowerment and give them the opportunity to lease 24 cottages. According to the county, the cottages […]
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton
Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento
Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
wrtv.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
KCRA.com
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect
SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
'Smile of gold': Latest Stockton serial killing victim Mervin Harmon remembered as easygoing, loving father
STOCKTON, Calif. — A loving father, a talented cook and an easygoing family man is how family and friends are remembering Oakland native Mervin Harmon, one of the victims in the Stockton serial killings case. Prosecutors allege suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee shot and killed Harmon on Apr....
