San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSB Radio

Northern California statue of meat-packing magnate beheaded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state's capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

California Could Toughen Theft Laws Amid Rampant Shoplifting Concerns

In an effort to curb retail theft, amplified by a number of viral shoplifting incidents, a Southern California lawmaker has introduced a bill to amend Prop. 47 and lower the threshold for what can be considered felony theft. AB 23, introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) in December, would change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
WILTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento

Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami

Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
wrtv.com

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect

SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
