ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Return of the Mask – BPS considering a temporary mask mandate

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVHkZ_0jvRZWdP00

Boston Public Schools could be changing its COVID protocols in the new year, including a potential temporary mask mandate.

In a message to BPS families Thursday, Superintendent Mary Skipper thanked the community and wished them a restful holiday break. Also included in the post is the possibility of changes to COVID protocols. A decision will be made by the end of the week. According to Boston.com, the letter, which was posted to the BPS Facebook page, did not include any mention of a potential mask mandate, but a letter to families that same night did note that a temporary mask mandate for the first two weeks following the break was under consideration.

You can read the message below:

BPS Community, as we begin winter break and close the book on 2022, I would like to take a moment to share my gratitude for our community. We are made up of students, families, educators, and staff who represent an extraordinary diversity of identities and cultures.

Students: I have been so impressed by your dedication and commitment to being the leaders of tomorrow. I know that you are ready to continue to learn and grow in 2023, and I promise that we are committed to meeting you where you are on your learning journey. Know that I, along with our dedicated educators, will be standing with you every step of the way.

Families: Thank you for all that you do! You have been actively engaging with me and my team in discussions about the future of our district and our schools, and students’ experiences.

I’m thankful for our parent groups who are working with us to find solutions to the challenges facing our students. Your voices are essential because our district serves many students from different backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities, and you know what they need better than anyone.

I hope this winter break allows you to rest and spend quality time with your loved ones! I look forward to continuing the conversation in 2023!

Educators and staff: I am so grateful to come to work with you every day and see all your talent and dedication to your work. I am so impressed by your deep commitment to shaping the future of our district so that we can make a difference in the lives of our students and families. I hope this break gives you an opportunity to enjoy some time with your families and rest and recharge for a big 2023!

Whether the holidays are about spending time with the ones you love, supporting those going through a difficult time, or just recharging and resting, I hope you have a safe, healthy and peaceful holiday season.

For me, I am excited to spend time with my husband, children, and grandchildren over the holiday break. And finally, while you are away on your winter break, we will continue to meet with the Boston Public Health Commission to discuss any possible changes to our COVID protocols.

We will let you know about any changes to our protocols at the latest by the end of next week. This will ensure that we are using the most up-to-date data when making any decisions.

Thank you to the BPS Community for all you have done in 2022! I promise that in 2023, I will redouble my efforts to provide our young people with high-quality academics and continue ensuring they have all the support they need to thrive.

Have a wonderful holiday break!

Mary

Comments / 12

Martha Whelan
4d ago

fire the superintendent. no way in hell are my children going to be forced to wear a mask.

Reply
9
Steven Roberts
4d ago

These liberals love to control. If they had their way, they would mandate masks forever, as long as one person ever gets sick.

Reply
4
Jo Belle
4d ago

Didn’t they show time and time again this was HURTING kids and not stopping anything. Stop the madness.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break

BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospitals brace for high volumes post holiday

BOSTON - Hospitals in our area are urging people to be extra careful for the New Year’s holiday weekend as their ERs begin to see increased volumes of people who are sick. On the spring-like December day this week, Castle Island was filled with people. “I looked at the weather forecast and said let’s go,” said Deb Bertrand of West Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Search for superintendent down to three

Three finalists for Milton’s next school superintendent were put forward to the School Committee at its Dec. 21 meeting. The finalists were among 19 candidates evaluated for the post by a search committee with the help of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC). The School Committee is expected...
MILTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Top 10 Most Read Posts of 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, we look back at the most-read posts of the year as a little time capsule of what was going on in the neighborhood! Everything from a sexy Summer splash fest to late-night etiquette to Southie business news to frozen babies discovered in a freezer made the Top 10.
BOSTON, MA
naticktownnews.com

What’s in a Waste Ban?

At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Tuesday, January 3: Wildlife Warning

NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Indicator species” help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
NEEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits. A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

NYE: Family Friendly Events

Looking for some fun ways to ring in 2023 with the family? Check out these family-friendly events! Check back as this list will be update!. Boston Harbor Now’s signature New Year’s Eve Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll is back! Get ready to count down to 2022 with over TWO dozen ice sculptures hosted by businesses and cultural sites across the waterfront. It’ll be the largest Waterfront Ice Sculpture Stroll EVER! Also, enjoy Touch-A-Truck and Touch-a-Boat kids’ events from noon to 4pm at the Envoy Hotel, and stick around into the night for Year’s End Fireworks to ring in 2022!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Beloved WBZ photographer in need of kidney transplant

BOSTON - Those who know and love him here at WBZ describe Jared Higginbotham as a hardworking, driven, go-getter with a great attitude. "I love him," Dan Roche said. "He's like having a brother on the road." While you, the viewers, might not know Jared, you've seen his work. Every night on WBZ at 8 and 11, he works with reporter Kristina Rex. At every Patriots game, he is behind the camera for Steve Burton or any member of the sports team. Even for away games, Jared is often the man behind the camera, bringing news and sports to life...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold

FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Doctors Urge Masks in Crowds, Vaccination as New COVID Variant Spreads

Concern is growing amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, the XBB subvariant accounts for more than half of all cases in New England. It is emerging while a lot of families are off enjoying holiday vacation, so many of them have started taking precautions. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy