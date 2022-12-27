ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, KS

Local teen Hunter Morris is behind an effort to provide 'comfort bags' to cancer patients

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWYF9_0jvRZM3N00

Hunter Morris is working to bring comfort to people fighting cancer, and he encourages others to join him.

Morris, who just finished his senior year of classes at Meriden's Jefferson West High School, is organizing an effort to create "comfort bags" to be handed out to cancer patients, both children and adults.

The bags come in various colors and will be filled with useful items that include gloves, warm socks, stocking caps, lotion, personal care items, markers, coloring books and candy, such as suckers or mints, Morris told The Capital-Journal this past week.

"We'll take whatever people want to give," including monetary donations, he said.

Morris said he and fellow members of Topeka's Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 S.W. 15th, plan early next year to provide the bags to cancer treatment centers in Shawnee County, which will hand them out to patients.

'This is personal,' teenager says of comforting cancer patients

Morris has seen first-hand the trauma and pain cancer has brought to the lives of family members and friends.

"This is personal," he said. "It means a lot to me."

Morris recalled how his cousin, Daran Wankum, survived after being diagnosed with cancer a decade ago, at age 17.

Morris said his step-grandfather, who asks to remain anonymous, was diagnosed three years ago with cancer, which he is still battling.

"It's been hard for the family to see him struggle," Morris said.

'We were overwhelmed'

After thinking about what he could do to help, Morris said he decided to create comfort care bags in an effort to bring happiness to people who are going through a really tough time.

Morris said he's been putting together different bags of various colors at Lowman United Methodist Church with his mother, April Hazen-Shaffer; Lowman Church Pastor Tony Hazen, who is his grandfather; and grandmother, Carla Hazen.

The initial goal was to create 100 of the bags, but Morris said he thinks the total created will end up being closer to 250.

"We were overwhelmed the first couple of weeks with how much support we got from the church family and community," he said.

Morris asked anyone interested in becoming involved to call him at 785-633-5127.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas woman charged with death of child

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Johnson County woman faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the November 2021 death of a child less than six-years-old. Sarah Schweiger, 32, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts first felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, endangering a child under 18, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the Johnson County […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Hunt for animal control officer ends

She grew up on a farm. Now she'll be on animal watch in the city limits. Chaney Besack was named Emporia's new Animal Control Officer Tuesday. She fills a position that had been vacant for a long time. A statement from the Emporia Police Department said Besack is a student...
EMPORIA, KS
KCTV 5

Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures

BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, last week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
GARNETT, KS
KVOE

Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus

Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
AMERICUS, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Baldwin City Police investigating after shots fired at several locations Friday night

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Shots fired in several locations in Baldwin City, Kansas, Friday night has police investigating multiple scenes. Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. Friday Dec. 30 to reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. At that location, shots were fired into The Bullpen, a local sports bar.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pizza Hut offers up free pizza for Olathe grand opening

OLATHE, Kan. —One of the largest pizza chains in the country is celebrating a new location in Olathe.  Thursday Overland Park-based franchisee Grand Mere Restaurant Group will open a new Pizza Hut location at the southwest corner of 151st St. and South Black Bob Road.  To celebrate the grand opening, Pizza Hut will give away […]
OLATHE, KS
KVOE

Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel

One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Newman Regional Health remains under nursing turnover benchmark for first time in five years

Newman Regional Health has increased its nursing recruitment placing it under the average turnover benchmark for the first time in five years. During the Newman Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple reported the hospital hired a total of 32 new nurses over the course of 2022, well above the 2021 total of 18. Pimple praised nursing leadership for the accomplishment.
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy