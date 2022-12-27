Local teen Hunter Morris is behind an effort to provide 'comfort bags' to cancer patients

Hunter Morris is working to bring comfort to people fighting cancer, and he encourages others to join him.

Morris, who just finished his senior year of classes at Meriden's Jefferson West High School, is organizing an effort to create "comfort bags" to be handed out to cancer patients, both children and adults.

The bags come in various colors and will be filled with useful items that include gloves, warm socks, stocking caps, lotion, personal care items, markers, coloring books and candy, such as suckers or mints, Morris told The Capital-Journal this past week.

"We'll take whatever people want to give," including monetary donations, he said.

Morris said he and fellow members of Topeka's Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 S.W. 15th, plan early next year to provide the bags to cancer treatment centers in Shawnee County, which will hand them out to patients.

'This is personal,' teenager says of comforting cancer patients

Morris has seen first-hand the trauma and pain cancer has brought to the lives of family members and friends.

"This is personal," he said. "It means a lot to me."

Morris recalled how his cousin, Daran Wankum, survived after being diagnosed with cancer a decade ago, at age 17.

Morris said his step-grandfather, who asks to remain anonymous, was diagnosed three years ago with cancer, which he is still battling.

"It's been hard for the family to see him struggle," Morris said.

'We were overwhelmed'

After thinking about what he could do to help, Morris said he decided to create comfort care bags in an effort to bring happiness to people who are going through a really tough time.

Morris said he's been putting together different bags of various colors at Lowman United Methodist Church with his mother, April Hazen-Shaffer; Lowman Church Pastor Tony Hazen, who is his grandfather; and grandmother, Carla Hazen.

The initial goal was to create 100 of the bags, but Morris said he thinks the total created will end up being closer to 250.

"We were overwhelmed the first couple of weeks with how much support we got from the church family and community," he said.

Morris asked anyone interested in becoming involved to call him at 785-633-5127.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.