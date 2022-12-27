ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

As DCF child welfare contracts come up for rebidding, Laura Kelly says problems are inherent

By Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago
As foster care contracts come up for rebidding, Gov. Laura Kelly says problems are inherent in the child welfare system.

"I think we're doing all sorts of things to make it a whole lot better," Kelly said. "Will it ever be perfect; will there ever be no problems? No. It's child welfare system, it's inherent — problems are inherent in the system. It's how you deal with them."

Legislators on the Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight sometimes have a strained relationship among each other, as well as with the Kansas Department for Children and Families and its contractors in the state's privatized system.

Kansas isn't hitting court-ordered foster care metrics

High-profile cases have led to contentious hearings and executive sessions. Contractor performance has been questioned, especially in light of report showing Kansas is falling short of many metrics established by a court settlement. One DCF contractor has been under scrutiny as former leadership were indicted on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges.

"There's no doubt — and I know what you're alluding to — that there have been issues with our contractors," Kelly said in an interview with The Capital-Journal. "I was on the child welfare taskforce for two years before I left the Senate and became governor. I was fully aware of many of the issues that we had with our contractors.

"But the other reality that we had is that the state wasn't doing their fair share. And so I told the contractors back then — you know, what was that, 2017, 2018? — that before I could hold their feet to the fire, I needed to hold our own state agency's feet to the fire. And that's what we have done since we've come into office."

Kelly touted the state's Family First preservation program, a 15%-20% decrease in the number of children in the foster care system, a 35% increase in adoptions and work to ensure children aging out of the system have wraparound services to help them transition into adulthood.

"We have really worked hard to reform our own internal processes for our whole child welfare system, and you can see the results," Kelly said.

Foster care contracts will expire in June 2023

The state's contract database shows DCF child welfare contracts with Saint Francis Ministries, Cornerstones of Care, KVC and TFI Family Services expire at the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30, 2023.

"The foster care contracts are — obviously they're coming up for renewal," Kelly said. "And we will follow the routine process for the RFPs and then the evaluation of the contracts, and then negotiate with the contractors to be sure that Kansas gets the most from them that we can for the kids and the families that they'd be serving."

The governor would also be in favor of reevaluating privatization, an idea pitched this fall by some legislators. In the mid-1990s, Kansas became the first state to implement statewide privatization of child welfare services.

"I think it is always good to have conversations about decisions that were made 25 years ago and see if things have changed to the point that you may want to take a different route," Kelly said. "So I don't rule out evaluating it. I'm not suggesting that I'm supporting de-privatization.

"I'm just saying we should always be evaluating if there's a better way to do business."

Cindy Greve
4d ago

The governor is a failure letting state traffic children and using poverty status and its factors against family to rip and separate family's out of greed and selfishness and ignorance.

