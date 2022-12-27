ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at players who have opted out of 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 5 days ago

With the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl set for Friday between UCLA and Pittsburgh, here is a look at players who have decided not to play in this year's game for various reasons.

Pittsburgh

• Running back Izzy Abanikanda, a first-team All-ACC selection who led the conference in rushing with 1,431 yards.

• Middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis, a mainstay of the defense and also a first-team ACC performer.

• Defensive end Deslin Alexandre. He was a co-captain and a big part of Pitt’s pass rush with 8.5 quarterback hurries and 5.5 sacks.

• Offensive tackle Gabe Houy. His experience will be missed as he started 32 games and played in 48 overall in the past five seasons.

• All-American defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. A shoulder injury will keep him on the sidelines.

• Defensive back Brandon Hill. He has decided to prepare for the NFL Draft.

• Quarterback Kedon Slovis and defensive end John Morgan entered the NCAA transfer portal.

UCLA

No major announcements have been made by the school or players in regard to not playing in the postseason bowl game.

However, the Los Angeles Times reported that wide receiver Jake Bobo will play in the Sun Bowl. Bobo has 54 catches for 789 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

