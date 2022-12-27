ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

financefeeds.com

OKX adds options trading tools from Greek.live and strengthens DeFi presence via Hashflow

OKX is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. OKX has announced a partnership with Hashflow to allow clients to make use of their OKX Wallet to connect directly to HashFlow and trade tokens on Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Optimism. The move strengthens the DeFi...
financefeeds.com

NAGA Group deepens loss as crypto winter bites

NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, announced the financial results the first half of 2022 ending 30 June 2022. Looking at the figures, NAGA Group reported strong revenues, significant user growth, but it deepened its net loss due to increased marketing...
financefeeds.com

LiteFinance wins innovative broker categories in Asia and MENA at Global Brand Awards

“In 2022, we actively developed our business in Asia and the MENA region. I’m proud to know the clients from those regions have highly rated our services. Our user-friendly and easy-to-use web platform, the best trading conditions, and the reliable copy-trading system allow us to expand further. I thank our traders and partners for having chosen our company.”
financefeeds.com

FTX Japan to return customer money by February

FTX Japan, the Japanese arm of the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX.com, has devised a plan to resume customer withdrawals from February next year. FTX Japan has developed a recovery system that will enable affected users to retrieve their assets via Liquid Japan, which was the first exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA).
financefeeds.com

e-CNY volumes ‘a drop in the bucket,’ says ex-PBOC official

A former official of China’s central bank described the usage volume of e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan – as a drop in the bucket compared with transactions conducted through the country’s dominant mobile payment systems. Xie Ping, the former director General of Research...
financefeeds.com

FTX has $3.5 billion in frozen assets, Bahamas regulator says

The securities regulator in the Bahamas conceded that it is holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing at the time they ordered the transfer of the exchange’s holdings from its wallets into their own custody. In a press statement Thursday evening, the SCB said it had...
financefeeds.com

FCA warns of 15 unregistered firms, including FX and Crypto brokers

The FCA has decided to put out a warning to consumers regarding several websites this week. The UK Financial Conduct Authority has warned of 15 unregistered firms providing financial services or products in the UK without the financial watchdog’s authorization. Among them is USG FX, which we reported earlier...
financefeeds.com

USGFX UK loses FCA license after losing CEO in November

The company had been under a rebranding process to distance itself from USGFX Australia, which is already in bankruptcy. The UK-based operation of Union Standard International Group Limited, accessible online via https://www.usgfx.co.uk/, has lost its FCA license. The authorisation with the FCA was cancelled on 16/12/2022. As a consequence of...
financefeeds.com

A series of unfortunate events, 2022 periodic shocks.

This year’s mayhems took quite the toll on market sentiment starting from peaking inflation, policy changes, geopolitical turmoil, China’s covid-19 restrictions, crypto downfall, an energy crisis and rocking headlined recession fears that in due course led to the meltdown of the Equity market that fed into rising speculation and comparison to the Dow Jones crash in 1930 and perhaps felt too familiar to the 08’ recession.

