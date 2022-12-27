Read full article on original website
OKX adds options trading tools from Greek.live and strengthens DeFi presence via Hashflow
OKX is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. OKX has announced a partnership with Hashflow to allow clients to make use of their OKX Wallet to connect directly to HashFlow and trade tokens on Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Optimism. The move strengthens the DeFi...
FXCM’s share CFDs and stock baskets led by TSLA and Big US Tech FAANG in November
No significant changes in the stock baskets, as US and China Tech baskets lead the way, as they did in October. FXCM has released data on its most popular instruments for the month of November in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines. The provider of online...
NAGA Group deepens loss as crypto winter bites
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, announced the financial results the first half of 2022 ending 30 June 2022. Looking at the figures, NAGA Group reported strong revenues, significant user growth, but it deepened its net loss due to increased marketing...
Admirals secures CMA license in Kenya and acquires Seychelles-authorized securities dealer
FX and CFD brokerage group Admirals has announced it secured a non-dealing online forex trading broker license in Kenya as the company further expands across the globe, now with a focus in Africa. Admirals Kenya Limited is the local entity that has obtained authorization from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA),...
COTI completes MultiDAG 2.0 hard fork to fuel crypto payments with multi-token network
“The transition from a single currency infrastructure to a multi-token network is an exciting step for us, and we’re glad to have your support on this important path”, said COTI in a statement. COTI has announced the successful completion of the MultiDAG 2.0 hard fork event, with the...
LiteFinance wins innovative broker categories in Asia and MENA at Global Brand Awards
“In 2022, we actively developed our business in Asia and the MENA region. I’m proud to know the clients from those regions have highly rated our services. Our user-friendly and easy-to-use web platform, the best trading conditions, and the reliable copy-trading system allow us to expand further. I thank our traders and partners for having chosen our company.”
FTX Japan to return customer money by February
FTX Japan, the Japanese arm of the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX.com, has devised a plan to resume customer withdrawals from February next year. FTX Japan has developed a recovery system that will enable affected users to retrieve their assets via Liquid Japan, which was the first exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA).
e-CNY volumes ‘a drop in the bucket,’ says ex-PBOC official
A former official of China’s central bank described the usage volume of e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan – as a drop in the bucket compared with transactions conducted through the country’s dominant mobile payment systems. Xie Ping, the former director General of Research...
FTX has $3.5 billion in frozen assets, Bahamas regulator says
The securities regulator in the Bahamas conceded that it is holding FTX assets worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing at the time they ordered the transfer of the exchange’s holdings from its wallets into their own custody. In a press statement Thursday evening, the SCB said it had...
FCA warns of 15 unregistered firms, including FX and Crypto brokers
The FCA has decided to put out a warning to consumers regarding several websites this week. The UK Financial Conduct Authority has warned of 15 unregistered firms providing financial services or products in the UK without the financial watchdog’s authorization. Among them is USG FX, which we reported earlier...
USGFX UK loses FCA license after losing CEO in November
The company had been under a rebranding process to distance itself from USGFX Australia, which is already in bankruptcy. The UK-based operation of Union Standard International Group Limited, accessible online via https://www.usgfx.co.uk/, has lost its FCA license. The authorisation with the FCA was cancelled on 16/12/2022. As a consequence of...
A series of unfortunate events, 2022 periodic shocks.
This year’s mayhems took quite the toll on market sentiment starting from peaking inflation, policy changes, geopolitical turmoil, China’s covid-19 restrictions, crypto downfall, an energy crisis and rocking headlined recession fears that in due course led to the meltdown of the Equity market that fed into rising speculation and comparison to the Dow Jones crash in 1930 and perhaps felt too familiar to the 08’ recession.
‘Pig Butchering’ gone widespread: California warns of another 17 crypto scams
The suspension of MetaQuotes products from the Apple Store – the iOS versions of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 – were directly tied to the ‘pig butchering’ scams, according to an Apple spokesperson and a Forbes investigation. The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI)...
