dailyhodl.com
Pro-XRP Lawyer Says SEC Chair Gary Gensler Will Drive Crypto Prices Lower With Future Lawsuit Against an Exchange
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton thinks Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will pursue more regulatory action that will drive crypto prices lower. Deaton says he expects Gensler to sue a crypto exchange and argues that most of the exchange’s tokens are unregistered...
u.today
SEC vs. Ripple: The Major Highlights and Key Twists of 2022
As the year draws to a close, it will certainly be remembered most for turning the crypto market blood red and sending all of the overly enthusiastic "bulls" to heal their broken horns. For only one cryptocurrency and one crypto company, 2022 was not the beginning but the continuation of the fight for life. We are, of course, talking about XRP and Ripple and their opponent, the U.S. Securities Commission, with Gary Gensler at the helm.
wealthinsidermag.com
Robert Kiyosaki Buying More Bitcoin — Warns SEC Regulations Will Crush Most Cryptocurrencies
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has revealed why he is buying more bitcoin. He warned that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations will “crush” most other cryptocurrencies. Robert Kiyosaki Buys More Bitcoin, Warns About SEC Regulations Crushing Crypto Tokens.
astaga.com
SEC vs Ripple verdict will have implications for Ethereum too
The SEC vs Ripple verdict will possible be the largest crypto news of 2023. Whereas no date has been set for the decision, analysts anticipate that it’ll occur within the coming 12 months. It’s nonetheless too early to foretell the end result of the case, its implication will transcend Ripple and XRP. It’ll have an effect on different cryptocurrencies, Ethereum specifically.
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot
The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Traditionally, 2022 might find yourself being the second-worst yr for Bitcoin since 2011. On the present worth, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) efficiency of -65%, topped solely by 2018 when the worth misplaced -73% in a single yr. As Arcane Analysis notes in its year-end report for 2022, bodily gold...
theblock.co
BlackRock among bankrupt miner Core Scientific's creditors
BlackRock committed $17 million of Core Scientific’s new $75 million loan from convertible notes shareholders. The investment firm had $37.9 million in secured convertible notes as of Dec. 28. Investment firm BlackRock is among the largest creditors of bitcoin miner Core Scientific, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last...
usethebitcoin.com
5 Best Long-Term Cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023
It is no longer news that digital currencies are here to stay. Since it emerged, it has outperformed all other assets by a significant margin. Despite the risks that come with their volatility, cryptocurrencies have proven to be a viable investment option. These are decentralised systems that enable secure transaction verification and transfer without the need for a central authority. It can be used as a medium of exchange for goods and services, which can then be traded on various online exchanges for fiat currencies or other cryptocurrencies.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts
Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
10 people to watch in the crypto showdown of 2023
Crypto Winter turned into a devastating blizzard. And most industry watchers agree: Regulations are coming. The great crypto crash of 2022, triggered by back-to-back scandals highlighted by the FTX meltdown, has led to a stronger push for new and stricter rules for the fast-growing, but controversial, industry. Major proposals introduced in 2022 included the bipartisan Responsible Financial Innovations Act from Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. Efforts...
financefeeds.com
Admirals secures CMA license in Kenya and acquires Seychelles-authorized securities dealer
FX and CFD brokerage group Admirals has announced it secured a non-dealing online forex trading broker license in Kenya as the company further expands across the globe, now with a focus in Africa. Admirals Kenya Limited is the local entity that has obtained authorization from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA),...
u.today
Elon Musk Records $140 Billion in Losses, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix and Spotify, Former SEC Exec Suggests BTC Is Unregistered Security: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Lead SHIB dev Shytoshi will no longer "remain invisible"; plans to reveal himself?. U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Dogecoin fan Elon Musk takes $140 billion plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ not far behind. Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports Elon Musk to be the person who...
TechCrunch
India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency
India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
