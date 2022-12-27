ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

SEC vs. Ripple: The Major Highlights and Key Twists of 2022

As the year draws to a close, it will certainly be remembered most for turning the crypto market blood red and sending all of the overly enthusiastic "bulls" to heal their broken horns. For only one cryptocurrency and one crypto company, 2022 was not the beginning but the continuation of the fight for life. We are, of course, talking about XRP and Ripple and their opponent, the U.S. Securities Commission, with Gary Gensler at the helm.
astaga.com

SEC vs Ripple verdict will have implications for Ethereum too

The SEC vs Ripple verdict will possible be the largest crypto news of 2023. Whereas no date has been set for the decision, analysts anticipate that it’ll occur within the coming 12 months. It’s nonetheless too early to foretell the end result of the case, its implication will transcend Ripple and XRP. It’ll have an effect on different cryptocurrencies, Ethereum specifically.
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot

The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research

Traditionally, 2022 might find yourself being the second-worst yr for Bitcoin since 2011. On the present worth, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) efficiency of -65%, topped solely by 2018 when the worth misplaced -73% in a single yr. As Arcane Analysis notes in its year-end report for 2022, bodily gold...
theblock.co

BlackRock among bankrupt miner Core Scientific's creditors

BlackRock committed $17 million of Core Scientific’s new $75 million loan from convertible notes shareholders. The investment firm had $37.9 million in secured convertible notes as of Dec. 28. Investment firm BlackRock is among the largest creditors of bitcoin miner Core Scientific, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last...
usethebitcoin.com

5 Best Long-Term Cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023

It is no longer news that digital currencies are here to stay. Since it emerged, it has outperformed all other assets by a significant margin. Despite the risks that come with their volatility, cryptocurrencies have proven to be a viable investment option. These are decentralised systems that enable secure transaction verification and transfer without the need for a central authority. It can be used as a medium of exchange for goods and services, which can then be traded on various online exchanges for fiat currencies or other cryptocurrencies.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts

Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
San Francisco Examiner

10 people to watch in the crypto showdown of 2023

Crypto Winter turned into a devastating blizzard. And most industry watchers agree: Regulations are coming. The great crypto crash of 2022, triggered by back-to-back scandals highlighted by the FTX meltdown, has led to a stronger push for new and stricter rules for the fast-growing, but controversial, industry. Major proposals introduced in 2022 included the bipartisan Responsible Financial Innovations Act from Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. Efforts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
u.today

Elon Musk Records $140 Billion in Losses, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix and Spotify, Former SEC Exec Suggests BTC Is Unregistered Security: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Lead SHIB dev Shytoshi will no longer "remain invisible"; plans to reveal himself?. U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Dogecoin fan Elon Musk takes $140 billion plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ not far behind. Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports Elon Musk to be the person who...
TechCrunch

India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency

India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...

