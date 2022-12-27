Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
12 best after-Christmas deals to snag for yourself
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite the predictions that inflation and other factors would dampen holiday spending, this year, once again, holiday sales were up from the previous year. Overall, however, spending slowed on nonessentials, such as earbuds and Coach bags, and increased on necessities, such as food and clothing.
yourerie
Stay warm on your winter commute with these heated travel blankets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With all the cheer of the holidays and the refreshing feeling of a brand new year around the corner, it’s easy to forget about the uncomfortable necessities of the holidays. Among the worst necessities is the dreaded holiday travel. From impatient drivers to dangerous winter conditions, accidents can happen at any time. Or everything can go perfectly, except for the cold. Whether you want to be prepared for the worst or just want to stay warm on the road, consider a heated travel blanket.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
yourerie
Best monitor stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
yourerie
Best playpen
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every parent knows about the dreaded silence that falls when children get into things they shouldn’t be while you aren’t looking. You can avoid this by using a playpen. Playpens can also help keep toys from being scattered to the four winds by containing everything to a designated play area in addition to occasionally doubling as barriers and fences to make an entire room a playpen.
yourerie
10 statement armchairs that will brighten any room
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Earlier this year, at the Milan Furniture Fair, the emphasis was on statement pieces, multipurpose furniture and sustainability. Many consider armchairs essential home furniture. Like sofas, they give you a much-needed place to sit and relax in comfort. Whether you...
yourerie
Best hoverboards
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the rising popularity of hoverboards, it’s no surprise that more manufacturers are producing these personal transportation devices. The hoverboard market is growing every year, as more customers see it as an eco-friendly way of getting around town. The portability of a hoverboard is another central selling point – you don’t have to worry about parking or theft.
yourerie
Best designer snow boots
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your sense of style. While many versions of snow boots are clunky and thick, you can find numerous high-quality designer snow boots to elevate your outfit while keeping your feet warm and dry. Find boots that are comfortable, insulated and stylish for a chic head-to-toe winter outfit.
Comments / 0