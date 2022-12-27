Read full article on original website
IPD looking for victim, suspects in Chestnut Street shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for suspects after someone was shot early this morning on Chestnut Street. According to authorities, shots were reported around 12:20 this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut. A person says a bullet came through their window. Officers found where the shot came from and say there’s one victim whose condition and whereabouts are both unknown.
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
Cicero officer cleared in death investigation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Holiday tree collection begins Tuesday in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Holiday tree collection upcoming in Ithaca. Curbside pick-up will run from January 3rd to February 3rd. No trash or yard waste tags are needed. Make sure your tree is free of lights, decorations, and stands, as the collected trees are chipped and used as mulch. Officials say trash collection will be delayed a day next week with no collection on Monday in observance of the holiday.
Ithaca loses Moe’s after abrupt closure
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Say no more to Moe’s in Ithaca. According to the Ithaca Voice, the burrito chain on Elmira Road has closed permanently. A company spokesperson says the decision was made by the franchisee. The Ithaca Moe’s had been closed for several days prior to the...
TCAT announces cuts for spring schedule
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT will operate under a reduced schedule for spring service. Beginning January 22, some night service will be curtailed, and three routes will be cut. The transit agency is operating with significant labor and bus shortages. A planned public hearing for January 5 has been canceled, though officials at TCAT say they welcome public feedback all year.
Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
