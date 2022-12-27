ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for suspects after someone was shot early this morning on Chestnut Street. According to authorities, shots were reported around 12:20 this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut. A person says a bullet came through their window. Officers found where the shot came from and say there’s one victim whose condition and whereabouts are both unknown.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO