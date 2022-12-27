ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarcoxie, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Early December Car Crash Turns Fatal

(KTTS News) – A crash that happened earlier this month has turned into a fatality. On December 6th the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to the area of Campbell Ave. and Walnut Lawn St. for a serious injury crash. A vehicle driven by 76-year-old Sharon Walker of Springfield was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
CARTHAGE, MO
kggfradio.com

Multiple Wrecks Causing Delays On I-44

There are multiple accidents in the westbound lanes of I-44, west of Joplin, toward the Oklahoma state line. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says traffic behind the wrecks are starting to cause delays in travel. There is no word on if high winds are the cause of the accidents. It...
JOPLIN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami man dies after Bagdad Rd. crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Miami man died as a result of a crash near the Kansas/Missouri border along Bagdad Road Friday morning. Asthy Zarred, 21,of Miami, Oklahoma was headed westbound on Bagdad Rd. around 11:15 Thursday night (12/29), when his car left the roadway to the north and struck a tree, Kansas Highway Patrol said. He had one passenger with him, 59-year-old Benster Syne, also of Miami, Oklahoma, who suffered no injuries.
MIAMI, OK
KTTS

Springfield Police Identify Two Killed In Double Homicide

(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are releasing more information on the double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department was dispatched Wednesday night to the 2200 block of North Link to check the well-being of a male that was suffering from injuries to his face.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Snapped utility pole cause of 11th St. residential fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials said a snapped utility pole started a house fire Tuesday evening. Crews responded to 2604 E 11th St. just after 5:00 PM. Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said a neighbor saw the home on fire and alerted the homeowner. The resident then tried...
JOPLIN, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

UPDATE: Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Of Juvenile

(KTTS News) – Springfield Police have released an update on a shooting death of a juvenile that took place earlier this week. The incident happened in the 4300 Block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting appears to be the result of an accident. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Car takes out guardrail, overturning at truss bridge on Dutch Elm

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near State Route NN and Dutch Elm alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified. The maroon passenger car...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Building Collapses In Downtown Ozark

(KTTS News) – Police in Ozark are investigating after a building partially collapsed on the square Thursday morning. The collapse happened around 8:30 AM near Church and Second Street. It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse. The Ozark Police Department says that no injuries were reported.
OZARK, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Fire truck overturns hitting icy patch of roadway; Driver suffers serious injuries

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fire truck crash where the driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover. Late Friday night, December 23, 2022, about 10:45 p.m. Central Polk County Fire Protection District state, “Engine 2 was responding to a structure fire with one responder on board when it was involved in a single vehicle accident on an icy road.”
POLK COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy