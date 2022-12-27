Read full article on original website
Related
more955.com
South Dakota Civil Air Patrol assisting Feeding South Dakota after winter storms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDWG) – Civil Air Patrol in South Dakota is assisting Feeding South Dakota (FSD) and other agencies in their efforts to feed South Dakotans who have been snowed in for over a week because of winter storms. The operational support was approved on Tuesday by the...
more955.com
South Dakota high school basketball scores from December 29th
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25. Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd. Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37. Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28. Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56. Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57. Lemmon 62, Langford 49. Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73. Little Wound...
more955.com
USD men down St. Thomas 92-84
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Coyotes defeated the Saint Thomas Tommies 92-84. The Coyotes moved to 6-8 with the win and the Tommies fell to 11-5.
Comments / 0