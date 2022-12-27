ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

more955.com

South Dakota high school basketball scores from December 29th

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 50, Highmore-Harrold 40. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 25. Takini vs. Santee, Neb., ccd. Highmore-Harrold 60, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 37. Hitchcock-Tulare 69, Potter County 28. Hot Springs 61, Spearfish 56. Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57. Lemmon 62, Langford 49. Lennox 75, Waconia, Minn. 73. Little Wound...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
more955.com

USD men down St. Thomas 92-84

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Coyotes defeated the Saint Thomas Tommies 92-84. The Coyotes moved to 6-8 with the win and the Tommies fell to 11-5.
VERMILLION, SD

