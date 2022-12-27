Read full article on original website
tmj4.com
Barber helps Michigan student who was bullied over his hair
DETROIT, Mich. — We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal, and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year.
Family builds snowman in Jenison standing at 16 feet
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A family in Jenison made the most of all the snow West Michigan has gotten this past week by making a snowman that stands at 16 feet. Daniel and Linda Kinde say it's been an annual tradition for 15 years at their home on Baldwin street in Jenison.
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
Car jumps snow bank, gets submerged in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car was pulled out of the Grand River Saturday morning after driving off a nearby road, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Dispatch says the car jumped a snowbank behind the Radisson Hotel, located at 270 Ann Street NW. The car was found upside down, sinking into the water 150 feet from the riverbank with a person trapped inside.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers
It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
13 On Your Side talks to Good Samaritan, clinic that saved frozen Muskegon cat
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In his darkest hours, Elliot the cat was found frozen to the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon Monday morning. Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought him into her truck. "At that point, I...
Michigan lineman plays for grandmother, Paw Paw community
The Fiesta Bowl will be Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart's first game since the death of his grandmother.
muskegonchannel.com
2022 Our Moment of Purpose Found - Brother JK Harris Remembered
2022 was a year for us that marked some moments that we should stop for a moment and say thank you for because as they happened, well they all happened very quickly and it’s in the slowing down of things here at the end of the year that we are able to share a thought and express our thanks as well as point out one singular moment that meant the most by our standards.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations? Here are some around West Michigan
If you're still looking for ways to ring in the New Year, there are many events around West Michigan for you to celebrate.
Fired Kalamazoo school administrator ‘strongly disagrees’ with board’s decision
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Schools administrator fired by the board of education said he strongly disagrees with the decision and is considering his next steps. Jim English spent 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools before he was terminated following a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 28. English’s firing by the board came 16 days after Rita Raichoudhuri abruptly resigned as the school district’s superintendent.
Michigan football remembers Muskegon's 'Meechie' at Fiesta Bowl
The team wore '45 Meechie' on the back of their helmets and on their warmups Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in honor of a former Muskegon High School football player.
Good News Network
Kind Stranger Rescues Kitty Frozen to the Ground in a Storm–and He Now Looks Amazing
Utter tragedy was avoided recently in Michigan when a good samaritan found a cat frozen to the ground during a winter storm. The savior’s name was Kelly, the cat’s Elliot, and together they flew to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon for life-saving veterinary care. “When...
Lobster mobsters, jumping plant lice, and more invasive species talks coming
Michigan’s recurring webinar series will return in January with conversations about invasive species that harm the environment across the state. The NotMISpecies webinar series will continue in the new year with sessions that focus on both invasive plants and animals. Sessions will be on Jan. 18, Feb. 7, and March 21.
