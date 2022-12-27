Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
atozsports.com
Eagles won’t have it as easy as most think vs. Saints for one main reason
The Philadelphia Eagles won’t have it as easy as we all think when Sunday rolls around against the New Orleans Saints. Let’s just start with this. The Saints are a better team than their record would suggest. They have an incredibly balanced roster but have dealt with injuries all season long, and still are.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
NFL finally punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones for pattern of dirty play
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined for multiple unnecessary roughness violations, including his low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple. Mac Jones didn’t escape punishment for his actions during the Patriots loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The NFL levied a fine against the quarterback, docking him $23,976...
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 17
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 17. Week 17 of the NFL season is here! Subsequently, it is championship week in many fantasy football leagues. If you are searching for a wide receiver for your title game, you’re in luck. Here...
Yardbarker
Countdown to Kickoff: Saints vs. Eagles
The Eagles pushed the competitive-advantage card a bit further this week but finally acquiesced at least a little bit by Friday, labeling Jalen Hurts as doubtful. Because no player with that injury designation this season has actually beaten the odds to play in the entire NFL this season, it’s a fait accompli that veteran backup Gardner Minshew will get his second straight opportunity to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East and garner the No. 1 seed in the conference.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: How to Bet $5, Get $200 Today
Congratulations, Ohio residents! Sports betting is officially legal in your state, and you’ve got an amazing opportunity to start your sports betting career with a HUGE win thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s sensational promo for Bearcats fans: Bet $5, Get $200 GUARANTEED!. See below how the promo works, as...
One perfect trade to revitalize Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
If the Green Bay Packers want to avoid another rough season in 2023, it might be time for the front office to shock the system with a big trade. The final days of the regular season are upon us, and things are getting tense for the Green Bay Packers and their fan base.
Cape Gazette
Nervous about this week’s Eagles game
Last week, the Eagles lost a close game to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 40-34. The Birds should have won this game. If they want to advance in the playoffs, the secondary has to play better. They couldn’t have expected an offense directed by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to play much better, except for the turnovers. I am nervous about this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints because I don’t know which quarterback the Eagles are going to start and because the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is not clinched since the Minnesota Vikings continue to win. They are playing the Green Bay Packers who have been one of the most disappointing teams in the whole league this year. If Minnesota can win their last two games, that means the Eagles will have to win one of their remaining two to get the first round bye in the playoffs. To make things more complicated, Philly’s best offensive lineman, Lane Johnson, is out at least for the rest of the regular season. We’ll see what the Birds decide to do. A little luck would be nice too.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'pushing to play' Sunday vs. Saints
According to Pelissero, Hurts has made "significant strides" in his recovery from a sprained shoulder suffered in the Eagles' Week 15 victory over the Chicago Bears and, after practicing several times this week, has yet to be ruled out. On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Hurts had...
Georgia stuns Ohio State with comeback in Peach Bowl classic: CFB media reacts
The Ohio State Buckeyes stunned the Georgia Bulldogs and the college football media with a win in the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal. New Year’s Eve 2022 turned out to be the best day for the College Football Playoff, arguably ever. Both games were thrilling. Both games came down to the final possession.
