Last week, the Eagles lost a close game to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 40-34. The Birds should have won this game. If they want to advance in the playoffs, the secondary has to play better. They couldn’t have expected an offense directed by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to play much better, except for the turnovers. I am nervous about this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints because I don’t know which quarterback the Eagles are going to start and because the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is not clinched since the Minnesota Vikings continue to win. They are playing the Green Bay Packers who have been one of the most disappointing teams in the whole league this year. If Minnesota can win their last two games, that means the Eagles will have to win one of their remaining two to get the first round bye in the playoffs. To make things more complicated, Philly’s best offensive lineman, Lane Johnson, is out at least for the rest of the regular season. We’ll see what the Birds decide to do. A little luck would be nice too.

DALLAS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO