Philadelphia, PA

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, PA
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 17. Week 17 of the NFL season is here! Subsequently, it is championship week in many fantasy football leagues. If you are searching for a wide receiver for your title game, you’re in luck. Here...
The Eagles pushed the competitive-advantage card a bit further this week but finally acquiesced at least a little bit by Friday, labeling Jalen Hurts as doubtful. Because no player with that injury designation this season has actually beaten the odds to play in the entire NFL this season, it’s a fait accompli that veteran backup Gardner Minshew will get his second straight opportunity to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East and garner the No. 1 seed in the conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CINCINNATI, OH
Last week, the Eagles lost a close game to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 40-34. The Birds should have won this game. If they want to advance in the playoffs, the secondary has to play better. They couldn’t have expected an offense directed by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to play much better, except for the turnovers. I am nervous about this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints because I don’t know which quarterback the Eagles are going to start and because the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is not clinched since the Minnesota Vikings continue to win. They are playing the Green Bay Packers who have been one of the most disappointing teams in the whole league this year. If Minnesota can win their last two games, that means the Eagles will have to win one of their remaining two to get the first round bye in the playoffs. To make things more complicated, Philly’s best offensive lineman, Lane Johnson, is out at least for the rest of the regular season. We’ll see what the Birds decide to do. A little luck would be nice too.
DALLAS, PA
According to Pelissero, Hurts has made "significant strides" in his recovery from a sprained shoulder suffered in the Eagles' Week 15 victory over the Chicago Bears and, after practicing several times this week, has yet to be ruled out. On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Hurts had...
DALLAS, PA
