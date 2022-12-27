Read full article on original website
Section III girls basketball scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class, through Dec. 29
Section III boys basketball scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class, through Dec. 29. From stats reported to syracuse.com by coaches. A minimum of three games played.
Section III 2022 holiday tournament results (Day 3) and upcoming schedule
Here are results from Day 3 of the Section III 2022 holiday tournament schedule for boys and girls basketball, boys ice hockey and wrestling.
Syracuse.com’s 38 best Central New York high school sports photos of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s photographers blanketed the courts, fields, rinks and courses of Section III in the calendar year 2022. The result was thousands of outstanding pictures. We sorted through them to come up with some of the best:
High school basketball roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior has career night against Auburn
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Trevor Roe had one of the best outings of his career during Friday’s consolation game of the Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic at Christian Brothers Academy.
Chaminade Prep snatches trophy in Christian Brothers Academy’s holiday classic final (58 photos)
Three-point shots were jumping off the hands of players from both Christian Brothers Academy and Chaminade Prep in Friday’s annual Manny Leone Memorial Holiday Classic championship game. CBA and Chaminade Prep combined to hit 25 3-pointers in Friday’s contest. And while shots were connecting for both teams, it was...
Poland girls basketball grabs back-to-back Fabius-Pompey Tournament crown (53 photos)
Logan Cookinham dropped in 22 points to aid Poland to a 54-19 win over Fabius-Pompey in the Falcons’ Sports Booster Holiday Tournament championship game on Thursday. It was the Tornadoes’ second-straight F-P tournament crown in as many seasons.
Watch: Christian Brothers Academy junior nails half-court heave to upset Jamesville-DeWitt (video)
Christian Brothers Academy trailed state-ranked No. 11 Jamesville-DeWitt by one point with just over five seconds to go in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s non-league girls basketball matchup.
