Holiday closures for New Year's

The following are related to the upcoming New Year’s holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Jan. 2.

State of Wyoming – Closed Jan. 2.

Laramie County – Closed Jan. 2.

City of Cheyenne – Open Dec. 30 until noon; closed Jan. 2.

Government services

Cheyenne Transit Program – Open Dec. 30 until noon; closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. Buses will not run when office is closed.

U.S. Postal Service – No regular delivery on Jan. 2.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Jan. 2.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Jan. 2; emergency room open 24 hours.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Jan. 2.

Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Jan. 2.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycling pick-up on Dec. 30; please have containers out by 6 a.m. For those who normally have Monday pick-up, that will be done the previous Saturday – Dec. 31 instead of Jan. 2.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station office and Household Hazardous Waste, 220 N. College Drive, will be open Dec. 30-31, but closed Jan. 2. The Transfer Station’s office will be open 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 30 and closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

Happy Jack Landfill, 1416 Happy Jack Road, will be open Dec. 30, and closed Jan. 2. The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1-3.

The Garbage Guys – Monday trash pickup will be done on the previous Saturday.

Republic Services – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Jan. 2.

Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 2. Spring semester A Block classes begin Jan. 17.

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 2. Classes resume Jan. 3.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Cheyenne Botanic Gardens – Closed at noon Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open Dec. 31, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (no classes); closed Jan. 1; open Jan. 2, 5 a.m.-6 p.m. (no classes or child care).

Laramie County Library – Closed Jan. 1-2.

Meals on Wheels – Closed Dec. 30-Jan. 2.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed through Jan. 2.