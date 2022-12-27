ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
coinchapter.com

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto

Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
NEWSBTC

The Five Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the FTX collapse

There are many choices available for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency market. However, it might be difficult to decide where to put your money when there are so many initiatives competing for attention. We will compare five well-known tokens in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Cosmos (ATOM). To assist you in making a smart decision, we will examine the use cases, liquidity, and price movement of each token over the previous six months.
coinjournal.net

Alameda liquidates millions worth of tokens for Bitcoin

Alameda Research addresses sent millions worth of tokens to decentralised exchanges and crypto mixers on Wednesday. According to on-chain data, the tokens were swapped into USDT before being converted into Bitcoin. The Alameda wallets sprung into life a few days after FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
cryptonewsbtc.org

What is Ethereum’s Triple Halving?

The “triple halving” of Ethereum refers back to the discount in ETH issuance by over 80%, which is just like halving the Bitcoin system thrice. This discount in provide was instituted alongside the change to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm by the Ethereum Merge and got here into full perform as The Merge was accomplished.
astaga.com

Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level

Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
cryptoslate.com

SBF allegedly moves $684,000 into Seychelles exchange, RenBridge

On-chain data suggests the fallen founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) moved Ethereum (ETH) worth $684,000 to RenBridge and Seychelles-based exchanges over the past 2 days. In a Twitter thread, on-chain sleuth BowTiedlguana claimed that SBF transferred $684,000 worth of Ethereum (ETH) to a Seychelles-based exchange and RenBridge. BowTiedlguana suggested...
u.today

These EIPs Can Change Ethereum: Comprehensive Guide

In Q4, 2022, Ethereum (ETH) remains the largest platform for decentralized applications (dApps), including decentralized finance applications (DeFis). As such, every upgrade to its codebase is set to affect the crypto journeys of millions of crypto users. Ethereum Improvement Proposals, or EIPs, are a class of proposals designed to upgrade...
cryptoslate.com

27 stats about NFTs in 2022 – who are the big winners?

At the beginning of the year, when the crypto market was red hot, it was extremely tough to understand what was going on in the NFT industry. The massive influx of collections, new marketplaces, and easy money in the space created the perfect mix of incentives for fraudulent activity. As we know, I published an article in October about NFT wash trading, several “OpenSea killers” were built entirely on fake activity, and not everything was as it seemed when you looked at NFT collection leaderboards. As the market crashed, so did activity across the board (both fake and organic).
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Enters 2023 Flat at $16.5K, Nexo Skyrockets 15% (Weekend Watch)

Nexo’s native cryptocurrency is today’s best performer, with a massive double-digit surge amid a calm market. The end of 2022 brought almost zero volatility for bitcoin, which remained flat at around $16,500. Most altcoins also failed to produce any significant volatility, aside from the two recent high-flyers –...
dailyhodl.com

DeFi Blockchain Behind Cardano’s New Djed Stablecoin Announces Successful Hard Fork and Updated Fees

The decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind Cardano’s (ADA) new stablecoin says that it has successfully updated its network. According to a recent blog post by COTI Network, the scalable layer-1 behind ADA’s upcoming Djed stablecoin, the update transitioned the blockchain to a multi-token network that now supports the creation of private payment networks.
cryptoslate.com

SOL price recovers as Vitalik tweets support for Solana community

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin seemingly helped Solana recover single-handedly today, Dec. 29, as he praised the project on Twitter. Some smart people tell me there is an earnest smart developer community in Solana, and now that the awful opportunistic money people have been washed out, the chain has a bright future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy