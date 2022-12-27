ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Square New Year's Eve ball set to get nearly 200 new crystal triangles

By Zinnia Maldonado
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

Times Square ball fitted with nearly 200 new crystals 02:04

NEW YORK -- The countdown is on.

There are only four more days until the world famous New Year's Eve ball drop will be happening right here in New York City.

Final preparations are underway for the big night and CBS2 got an inside look Tuesday at what's being done to the iconic crystal ball that millions will have their eyes on this weekend.

Whether in-person or at-home, all eyes will be watching the massive 12,000-pound crystal ball drop in Times Square on Saturday night.

"The first goal is to try to get as close possible to the ball drop," one person said.

"We're probably going to catch the ball drop on the TV," another said.

"She's going to get to watch the ball drop at only 10 years old, so that's a win for her," a parent added.

This year's crystal ball features 2,866 triangles and this year they're replacing 192 of them with the new design, "Gift of Love," which features circle of overlapping hearts intertwined together. Crews worked throughout the Tuesday afternoon to place the message of love on the iconic ball, which stands 12 feet tall.

"Every year, we bring a different message -- 'Gift of Peace,' 'Gift of Love,' 'Gift of Friendship,' but I think love is so important, not only for our friends, families, loved ones, but for the whole world," said Jeffrey Straus of Countdown Entertainment.

The kick-off on Saturday will begin at 6 p.m., when the ball is raised to the top of its pole above One Times Square.

With no official COVID requirements announced, this year's celebration is different from last year, when only 15,000 people were allowed to attend , and a far cry from 2020, when the ball dropped for the first time ever in front of an empty times square.

Organizers shared that they hope the message of this year's theme hits home, not only for the thousands that will be celebrating in person but also for those watching across the country.

"If you've got hope and you got love in your heart, that's your foundation of you as a person. Look around, appreciate what we've got. Wake up every single day and appreciate what is around you and look for the goodness in situations, look for the goodness in people. and with that act of love and that gift of love I think as people we can be better, and what do they say, 'Put on your mask first before you take care of somebody else?" So if you've got that foundation, you become a better person and help everybody around you," said Tom Brennan, Waterford Crystal master craftsman and spokesperson.

A lot of hard work is leading up to that 10-second countdown.

And if you find yourself in New York City looking to avoid the big ball drop, here are some alternate plans for Saturday night:

  • You can catch a fireworks show in Brooklyn at Grand Army Plaza over Prospect Park that begins at 10 p.m.
  • You can take boat cruise, such as Circle Line's New Year's Eve party cruise
  • If you have fitness goals to get a head start on, you could do the New York Road Runners Midnight Run -- a four-mile run through Central Park that starts just before midnight

