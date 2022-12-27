ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best pop tube

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fun to stretch, bend, connect and make noise with, pop tubes might not be much to look at, but they’re hugely popular with kids. Although most look similar, there are differences and not all are equally flexible or durable.
Best monitor stand

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
Best cool mist humidifier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air of your home or office, you could face the consequences of nosebleeds, static shocks and dry skin. They can also be incredibly helpful to alleviate the symptoms of colds and dry sinuses. Thanks to the range of different types and models within those types, it can be very difficult to select the right humidifier for you, but you simply can’t go wrong if you opt for any Cool Mist option.
Best bedroom rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your bedroom is supposed to be a cozy oasis from the chaos of the world. There’s no better way to create the ambiance you desire than with a rug. With plenty of options, from different materials to an array of designs, you want the best for your bedroom.
Best single-player PC games

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Online multiplayer games get a lot of press, but Windows PCs offer some of the most satisfying and immersive single-player gaming you can imagine. While there are plenty of recent single-player games worth buying, there are quite a few games from a few or several years ago that still look great and deliver fun and engaging gameplay today. These slightly older releases can be excellent choices because they run smoothly and offer great graphics, even on mid-range and entry-level systems.

