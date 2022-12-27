Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County December 31: dense morning fog, possible afternoon thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Saturday, December 31, due to a dense fog advisory in the morning and possible scattered thunderstorms throughout the weekend and continuing until Thursday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives...
cobbcountycourier.com
National Weather Service warns of a wintry mix heading from Marietta southward that could create icy roads
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and several other metro counties on Monday, December 26 due to a wintry mix moving southward from Marietta that could melt and quickly refreeze. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. ..A WINTRY MIX...
wrganews.com
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow
Snow fell across much of north Georgia yesterday evening, coating roadways. Some of the snow melted, creating slush which has likely turned into black ice as temperatures have fallen into the middle 20s to around 30 degrees. Black ice will be most likely on untreated roadways and bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures in the higher terrain may only approach freezing today. Outside of the higher terrain, temperatures should begin to rise above freezing by late morning.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 31 to Friday, January 6
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Friday, January 6, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
cobbcountycourier.com
Three Cobb County facilities will remain closed through the week after pipes burst during freezing weather
Cobb County government retweeted a link to the article posted on the Cobb County website on Christmas day that announced damage to the Vinings Branch Library, the West Cobb Senior Center, and the Freeman Poole Senior Center. According to the tweet, the three facilities will remain closed for at least...
cobbcountycourier.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured on South Marietta Parkway
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating an accident resulting in serious injury to a pedestrian that occurred on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive on December 29, 2022, at approximately 6:38 p.m.
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
wrganews.com
Floyd County and Rome City: Tuesday Morning Delayed Start due to Weather
Due to overnight low temperatures, Floyd County administration offices will delay opening until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Jurors should call the message line for updated information before reporting. All essential personnel will report as scheduled unless they have made other arrangements with their supervisors. Any employees who will not be able to make it in at 11:00 a.m. due to traveling difficulties or other weather-related issues will need to contact their supervisors to make other arrangements.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
cobbcountycourier.com
Registration open for Marietta’s Gem City Mid-winter Camp
The City of Marietta announced on its website that registration for the Gem City Mid-Winter Camp is open. The camp, for children 6-12 years old, will take place February 20 – 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way.
cobbcountycourier.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for inclusive swing at Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park: Wednesday, January 4
The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new inclusive swing in the city’s inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park. The ceremony will take place Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 4 p.m. The park is located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW,...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today
JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers for planting at Marietta City Club Golf Course
The Marietta Tree Keepers needs volunteers to help plant trees at the Marietta City Club Golf Course on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Sign-in and refreshments will begin at 9 a.m. and the planting will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The Marietta City Club Golf Course is located...
County officials search for mystery water leak in Butts County
A water leak somewhere in Butts County is causing water problems for many residents and so far county officials have not located the source of the leak. Officials are asking residents to check their homes, neighborhoods and roadways for running water or large amounts of frozen water. If you see...
Residents change holiday plans after pipes burst, flooding due to freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Many Georgians are cleaning up flooding or finding a new place to sleep after pipes burst across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several people who are heading into Christmas in the cold and dark. And it’s not just homes and businesses in DeKalb...
Police: 2 boys fall through ice on frozen Kennesaw lake, rushed to hospital
KENNESAW, Ga. — Two boys playing on a frozen lake in Kennesaw fell through the ice Wednesday night, police confirmed. Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Ellison Lake off of Ellison Lakes Drive where police told her a pair of boys were playing on the ice.
Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments
ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend. Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their...
