ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wrganews.com

Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow

Snow fell across much of north Georgia yesterday evening, coating roadways. Some of the snow melted, creating slush which has likely turned into black ice as temperatures have fallen into the middle 20s to around 30 degrees. Black ice will be most likely on untreated roadways and bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures in the higher terrain may only approach freezing today. Outside of the higher terrain, temperatures should begin to rise above freezing by late morning.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 31 to Friday, January 6

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Friday, January 6, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle and seriously injured on South Marietta Parkway

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating an accident resulting in serious injury to a pedestrian that occurred on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive on December 29, 2022, at approximately 6:38 p.m.
MARIETTA, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County and Rome City: Tuesday Morning Delayed Start due to Weather

Due to overnight low temperatures, Floyd County administration offices will delay opening until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Jurors should call the message line for updated information before reporting. All essential personnel will report as scheduled unless they have made other arrangements with their supervisors. Any employees who will not be able to make it in at 11:00 a.m. due to traveling difficulties or other weather-related issues will need to contact their supervisors to make other arrangements.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Registration open for Marietta’s Gem City Mid-winter Camp

The City of Marietta announced on its website that registration for the Gem City Mid-Winter Camp is open. The camp, for children 6-12 years old, will take place February 20 – 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way.
MARIETTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy