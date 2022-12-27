Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Mary Hardison, 94, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 94-year-old Mary Hardison of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Mary Hardison died Saturday in Walnut Ridge.
KTLO
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Opal Maxine Ghrist of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Opal Ghrist died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Patrick William Linehan, 31, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 31-year-old Patrick William Linehan of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Patrick William Linehan died Wednesday.
KTLO
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on September 4, 1940, in Springfield, IL, to Alfred and Ellen Kelly Schmitz. He attended Cathedral Boys High School in Springfield. Larry married Patricia Joan White on January 20, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church, she preceded him in death July 2, 2002. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army. Larry founded Ozark Boat Docks Inc. (OBD) after building many homes in the Oakland Area. He was best known for his love of horse racing.
KTLO
Billy Joe McGoldrick, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Billy Joe “Bucky” McGoldrick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Billy was born on December 24, 1940, in West Plains, Missouri, to Joe Luther and Opal Marie Bennett McGoldrick. He graduated from Rock Island, Illinois High School. He started his railroad career with Rock Island Line, where he worked his way up to Yard Master before retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1981. He married Amelia on July 20, 1985 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the College and North Church of Christ. He enjoyed riding horses, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.
KTLO
Patty Lynn Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.
KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes MHHS teams playing for 3rd place in Ultimate Auto Group tourney
High school basketball dominates the local Thursday schedule and includes the end of a three-day event at Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will both compete for third place in the Ulitmate Auto Group Basketball Tournament. Mountain Home’s boys will be matched up with Paragould. The Bombers are 8-7...
KTLO
Thursday basketball results include MHCA boys falling on last day of ASUMH/Arvest Winter Jam
The Mountain Home Christian Academy boys’ basketball team suffered a 72-60 loss to Lead Hill on the final day of the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam at the Yellville-Summit Multi-Purpose Facility. Jordan Woods led the Eagles with a game high 26 points, including 15 from three-point range. Quintin Sewell scored 19 points for the Tigers, Mason Cain had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jayce Williams ended up with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Kaden Baker provided 11 points.
KTLO
Ozark County woman injured in two vehicle accident
An Ozark County woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Wednesday in Howell County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Levi Gunter of West Plains was traveling westbound on Private Road 6313 at highway AB, two miles west of West Plains when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Presten Kelley of Dora, causing her to overturn.
KTLO
Trina C. Collins, 63, Oakland (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 63-year-old Trina C. Collins of Oakland are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Trina C. Collins died Sunday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
West Plains man suffers minor injuries in motorcycle accident Thursday
A West Plains man suffered minor injuries in an accident Thursday afternoon on his motorcycle. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 50-year-old Terry Darnell was traveling northbound on County Road 6070 a half mile west of West Plains and lost control of his motorcycle when making a right turn.
KTLO
Man in Boone County crashes vehicle into residence
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Bergman for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home. While en route to the scene, the caller reported the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Lopez, was sitting in the car yelling and threatening to drive the car into the residence again.
KTLO
Friday basketball results include Norfork girls advancing to Northark title game
The North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament held its semifinal round Friday at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. On the girls’ side, Norfork breezed past Kingston 61-39, and Rural Special fell to Valley Springs 63-46. On the boys’ bracket, Marshall lost to Bergman 72-43, and Valley Springs was eliminated by Clinton 67-54.
KTLO
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. — A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars. According to KARK, Jon Jarvis owns Chinquapin Auto Salvage, the site of the massive fire. “Holy Smokes. What am I going...
KTLO
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
KTLO
A four car accident in Howell County leaves one person with moderate injuries
A Howell County woman suffered moderate injuries in a four car accident Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 63 one mile south of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle was stopped to turn left with one vehicle behind them. The third vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ellea Dennison of West Plains, struck the second vehicle, causing a chain reaction. A fourth vehicle struck Dennison.
KTLO
Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning January 3
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning January 3. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed,...
KTLO
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
KTLO
MHHS teams fall in Ultimate Auto Group semifinals
The second day of the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament at Mountain Home concluded with a rough outing for both of the host teams in the semifinals. Matt Sharp has the details. Listen:. The Lady Bombers suffered a 52-42 loss to Paragould. It was a game where Mountain Home struggled...
KTLO
Edwards named Baxter Health Foundation executive director
Sarah Edwards (Photo courtesy of Baxter Health) As Barney Larry gets ready to retire from the Baxter Health Foundation, his successor has been named. Current Vice President and Major Gifts Officer Sarah Edwards will take on the role of executive director next week. Edwards started with the hospital in 2015...
Comments / 0