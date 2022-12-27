Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Dog attacks officers on Clough Pike in Union Township, fatally shot
CINCINNATI — Police were forced to shoot and kill a dog in Union Township after it attacked them, Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Union Township police responded to the 500 block of Clough Pike for a neighbor dispute...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
Police ask for help finding suspects accused of damaging Fort St. Clair light display
EATON — The Eaton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects accused of damaging a local light display. Police said around 9 p.m. Friday a black or dark-colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays as well as donation bins and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair.
2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash
Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.
WIBC.com
Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison
MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
WISH-TV
Police find teen shot in Anderson neighborhood
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was found shot Friday afternoon in an Anderson residential neighborhood, police say. Anderson Police Department was called to a shooting shortly before 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 17th Street. That’s southeast of the intersection of State Road 32 and Madison Avenue, and southwest of the downtown business district.
Fox 19
2 Union Township officers hospitalized after dog attack
UNION TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Two officers were hospitalized for injuries from a dog attack Saturday morning, according to Union Township Lt. Josh Hines. At approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a neighbor dispute at a residence located in the 500 block of Clough Pike and were attacked by a dog at the scene, Hines confirmed.
WTHI
Indiana man facing death penalty charge wants to represent himself in court
RICHMOND, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana man facing a death penalty charge in the fatal shooting of an Indiana police officer has asked a judge to represent himself. Phillip Lee was charged with murder for the death of 28-year-old Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year. Lee is accused...
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Man charged in murder of Richmond police officer plans to represent himself in court
RICHMOND, Ind. – Phillip Lee, the man charged in the murder of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year, plans to represent himself. Lee filed a motion in Wayne County on Dec. 22 signaling his intent to forgo a public defender. “The Petitioner does not wish to have the assistance of counsel,” according to […]
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
WLWT 5
Report of two men shooting at each other on Winneste in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of two men shooting at each other on Winneste and Strand in Winton Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Eaton Register Herald
Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested
LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
1017thepoint.com
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported shots fired on Main Street in Addyston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
Woman struck, killed by car in Dayton ID’d
Crews were called to the scene around 8:45 a.m. and said Johnson had been killed in the crash.
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
